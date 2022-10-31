ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, IN

Suspect Named In 1996 Rape Case

A 26 year old cold case has been solved and a southern Indiana man is in jail charged with rape. DNA was collected at the crime scene in 1996 after a female juvenile was raped. In September 2019 a CODIS hit connected 56 year old Terry Daffron to that crime.
ENGLISH, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE BLOTTER: Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement; Brown County man faces drug charges

Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement. A man from Nashville, 30-year-old Elijah Perkins, faces two Level 6 felonies for residential entry and intimidation after an incident in October. On Oct. 15 Nashville Patrolman Michael Addison responded to a call on Hillside Drive after a...
NASHVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

DNA solves rape cold case – Man jailed

CRAWFORD CO. – Days ago, Indiana State Police Detective Ryan Conrad arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a juvenile female in 1996. ISP Detective Charlie McDaniel initiated the investigation and ultimately collected DNA at the crime scene. However, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom the suspect’s DNA belonged.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man causes several disturbances and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers responded to the Circle K at 1428 16th Street at 4:39 p.m. Saturday after a report of a suspicious male asking customers for cigarettes and yelling and threatening them if they didn’t give him one. When police...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Arrests made in Clarksville shooting investigation

CLARKSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18, 2022, ISP Detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Michael Gibson, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested for identity deception, two counts of perjury, and two counts of forgery and counterfeiting. Bond was set at $25,000. Augusto Perez Hernandez, 32, of New Albany, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Jonathan Millikan, 34,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Harassment caught on video results to arrest

SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from the 1000 block of Steve Earl Road. The caller reported that 44-year-old Brandon Godsey was driving erratically and harassing the residents. The caller told police there was an active protective order in place against Godsey.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Jasper Fight Lands One in Jail

Jasper- The Jasper Police Department responded to a fight late Saturday. Jasper Police officers say the domestic dispute call came around 8:00 pm, where they say 26-year-old Haley Hayes of Cannelton got into a fight with other individuals. Officers report Hayes struck and strangled the other individuals during the altercation.
JASPER, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana State Police Crack 1996 Rape Cold Case

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — It’s been just over a quarter of a century since Indiana State Police began investigating a 1996 rape in Crawford County. Monday, police announced they finally have their man. “Back in 1996, the late [detective] Charlie McDaniel began this investigation in a remote part...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: In Crawford County, DNA solves rape cold case

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says in September 2019, a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit connected Daffron to the rape. Police say the CODIS system is a database maintained by the FBI that allows state […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man is in jail on child molestation charges. 45-year old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times. He made his first court appearance Monday. Hurt was originally being held on a $50,000 bond. His attorney requested a bond reduction...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam

A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

