Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Suspect Named In 1996 Rape Case
A 26 year old cold case has been solved and a southern Indiana man is in jail charged with rape. DNA was collected at the crime scene in 1996 after a female juvenile was raped. In September 2019 a CODIS hit connected 56 year old Terry Daffron to that crime.
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement; Brown County man faces drug charges
Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement. A man from Nashville, 30-year-old Elijah Perkins, faces two Level 6 felonies for residential entry and intimidation after an incident in October. On Oct. 15 Nashville Patrolman Michael Addison responded to a call on Hillside Drive after a...
wbiw.com
ISP begins investigation after Daviess County woman was scammed out of $16,000
DAVIESS CO. – The Indiana State Police are investigating a scam in which a Daviess County woman was taken for $16,000. An elderly Daviess County woman told police she received a phone call from someone she thought was a family member who needed bond money. The caller told the...
wbiw.com
DNA solves rape cold case – Man jailed
CRAWFORD CO. – Days ago, Indiana State Police Detective Ryan Conrad arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a juvenile female in 1996. ISP Detective Charlie McDaniel initiated the investigation and ultimately collected DNA at the crime scene. However, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom the suspect’s DNA belonged.
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
wbiw.com
Bedford man causes several disturbances and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers responded to the Circle K at 1428 16th Street at 4:39 p.m. Saturday after a report of a suspicious male asking customers for cigarettes and yelling and threatening them if they didn’t give him one. When police...
wbiw.com
Arrests made in Clarksville shooting investigation
CLARKSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18, 2022, ISP Detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Gibson, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested for identity deception, two counts of perjury, and two counts of forgery and counterfeiting. Bond was set at $25,000. Augusto Perez Hernandez, 32, of New Albany, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Jonathan Millikan, 34,...
wdrb.com
16-year-old arrested weeks after shots fired into Clarksville police chief's home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday, several weeks after police say he fired shots into the home of the Clarksville police chief. According to a news release Wednesday from Indiana State Police, the boy was arrested in Floyd County,...
wbiw.com
Harassment caught on video results to arrest
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from the 1000 block of Steve Earl Road. The caller reported that 44-year-old Brandon Godsey was driving erratically and harassing the residents. The caller told police there was an active protective order in place against Godsey.
witzamfm.com
Jasper Fight Lands One in Jail
Jasper- The Jasper Police Department responded to a fight late Saturday. Jasper Police officers say the domestic dispute call came around 8:00 pm, where they say 26-year-old Haley Hayes of Cannelton got into a fight with other individuals. Officers report Hayes struck and strangled the other individuals during the altercation.
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just after midnight on October 18, a person living at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Saddie Lane in Shively called police saying someone with a gun carjacked them. Around 26 hours later, the victim’s car was found in New Albany following a crash,...
WIBC.com
Indiana State Police Crack 1996 Rape Cold Case
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — It’s been just over a quarter of a century since Indiana State Police began investigating a 1996 rape in Crawford County. Monday, police announced they finally have their man. “Back in 1996, the late [detective] Charlie McDaniel began this investigation in a remote part...
ISP: In Crawford County, DNA solves rape cold case
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says in September 2019, a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit connected Daffron to the rape. Police say the CODIS system is a database maintained by the FBI that allows state […]
14news.com
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man is in jail on child molestation charges. 45-year old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times. He made his first court appearance Monday. Hurt was originally being held on a $50,000 bond. His attorney requested a bond reduction...
DCSO look for Tell City man tied to investigation
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they need the public's help to find a Tell City resident.
WANE-TV
Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department looking for tips in missing person case
COLUMBUS – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is looking for any information that could help solve a missing person case. Joseph “Joey” William Ross, who was 25 years old was last seen on May 13, 2018, around 7:00 p.m. He was last seen wearing a green O’Reilly’s store shirt and blue jeans. Police say he had no cell phone or money with him.
wevv.com
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
Louisville Metro Police arrest 2 men in connection to September murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened near the Poplar Hills neighborhood in September. LMPD arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the murder of 57-year-old Terry Dedrick. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, LMPD said...
Comments / 0