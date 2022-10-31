COLUMBUS – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is looking for any information that could help solve a missing person case. Joseph “Joey” William Ross, who was 25 years old was last seen on May 13, 2018, around 7:00 p.m. He was last seen wearing a green O’Reilly’s store shirt and blue jeans. Police say he had no cell phone or money with him.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO