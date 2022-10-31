Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals Close Connection With New AEW Producer
AEW recently hired a new producer that announcer, senior producer, and overall wrestling legend Tony Schiavone knows very, very well. So who is this new producer? Schiavone not only revealed the identity of this mystery person on the latest episode of "AEW Unrestricted", but revealed that said producer started with AEW a week ago, when the promotion ran "AEW Rampage" out of their home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Casey Soliday of Irwin County
OCIALLA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who won big or simply outcoached the other team, ad this coach lead his team arguably one of the biggest wins on the season. Our week 10 coach of the week is Coach Casey Soliday of the...
Comments / 0