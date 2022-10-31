ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke men's basketball rides big first-half performance past Fayetteville State in exhibition

In rodeos, the skill of a cowboy is determined by his ability to withstand the relentless bucking of a riled-up bronco. In their exhibition match against Fayetteville State Wednesday evening, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils withstood that bucking and then some, finishing as confident 82-45 winners at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The result may not do anything for records, stat sheets or national polling, but for a new-look group hoping to spur another dominant era of basketball in Durham, things really could not have gone much better.
Duke women’s soccer’s Michelle Cooper, Kat Rader earn ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year

The ACC announced its end-of-season awards Wednesday, and for the second year in a row, Blue Devils have won the highest awards from the nation’s best conference. Forwards Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader were named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively, by the conference’s head coaches; Cooper also made First Team All-ACC for the second-straight year, while Rader, box-to-box midfielder Sophie Jones, goalkeeper Ruthie Jones and wingback Delaney Graham made Second Team. The five all-conference awards tie the single-season Duke record (1994, 2011, 2017), and Rader’s All-Freshman honor marks the 21st time in the past 22 years that a Blue Devil has made the All-Freshman team. Cooper and Rader each winning a Player of the Year award also gives Duke its third season with multiple players winning the ACC’s top honors (1997, 2017).
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Celeste Taylor

As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker, Imani Lewis, Emma Koabel, Vanessa de Jesus Mia Hiede, Kennedy Brown, Shay Bollin, Jordyn Oliver, Reigan Richardson, Taya Corosdale, Ashlon Jackson, Elizabeth Balogun and Shayeann Day-Wilson. We wrap up with Celeste Taylor:
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Shayeann Day-Wilson

As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker, Imani Lewis, Emma Koabel, Vanessa de Jesus, Mia Heide, Kennedy Brown, Shay Bollin, Jordyn Oliver, Reigan Richardson, Taya Corosdale, Ashlon Jackson and Elizabeth Balogun. Here is reigning ACC Freshman of the Year Shayeann Day-Wilson:
Duke men's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Jeremy Roach

As basketball season quickly approaches, the Blue Zone takes a detailed look at Duke men’s basketball’s 2022-23 roster, with a preview of each player. Previously, we’ve highlighted Stanley Borden, Spencer Hubbard, Max Johns, Kale Catchings, Ryan Young, Christian Reeves, Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, Jacob Grandison, Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II. Last but not least, let's look at captain Jeremy Roach:
Sample, Zheng lead Duke men's golf to victory in season finale at White Sands Bahamas Invitational

What goes around comes around—even if it takes a week to come back. Duke re-established dominance on the golf course over the weekend at the White Sands Invitational in Paradise Island, Bahamas,. The Blue Devils matched a program record as they finished in first place at 41-under-par, also a monumental difference from last week’s 11th place at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. Sophomore Luke Sample took solo second place with his 12-under-par performance.
