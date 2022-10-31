Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball rides big first-half performance past Fayetteville State in exhibition
In rodeos, the skill of a cowboy is determined by his ability to withstand the relentless bucking of a riled-up bronco. In their exhibition match against Fayetteville State Wednesday evening, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils withstood that bucking and then some, finishing as confident 82-45 winners at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The result may not do anything for records, stat sheets or national polling, but for a new-look group hoping to spur another dominant era of basketball in Durham, things really could not have gone much better.
Chronicle
5 observations from the first half of Duke men's basketball's exhibition against Fayetteville State
The Blue Devils jumped out to a substantial lead early in the first half of Wednesday evening’s exhibition against Fayetteville State, claiming a 50-22 lead at the break. With 20 minutes to play in Duke’s last on-court preview of the coming season, here are five of our observations.
Chronicle
Duke women’s soccer’s Michelle Cooper, Kat Rader earn ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year
The ACC announced its end-of-season awards Wednesday, and for the second year in a row, Blue Devils have won the highest awards from the nation’s best conference. Forwards Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader were named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively, by the conference’s head coaches; Cooper also made First Team All-ACC for the second-straight year, while Rader, box-to-box midfielder Sophie Jones, goalkeeper Ruthie Jones and wingback Delaney Graham made Second Team. The five all-conference awards tie the single-season Duke record (1994, 2011, 2017), and Rader’s All-Freshman honor marks the 21st time in the past 22 years that a Blue Devil has made the All-Freshman team. Cooper and Rader each winning a Player of the Year award also gives Duke its third season with multiple players winning the ACC’s top honors (1997, 2017).
Chronicle
X-Factor: Johnson, Duke football secondary must limit superstar receiver Flowers against Boston College
Duke heads to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to take on Boston College Friday for the chance to clinch a bowl appearance this winter. The Blue Zone is here with a potential x-factor for both teams:. Duke: Brandon Johnson, DB. Prior to the Miami game, cornerback Brandon Johnson had put together a...
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Celeste Taylor
As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker, Imani Lewis, Emma Koabel, Vanessa de Jesus Mia Hiede, Kennedy Brown, Shay Bollin, Jordyn Oliver, Reigan Richardson, Taya Corosdale, Ashlon Jackson, Elizabeth Balogun and Shayeann Day-Wilson. We wrap up with Celeste Taylor:
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Shayeann Day-Wilson
As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker, Imani Lewis, Emma Koabel, Vanessa de Jesus, Mia Heide, Kennedy Brown, Shay Bollin, Jordyn Oliver, Reigan Richardson, Taya Corosdale, Ashlon Jackson and Elizabeth Balogun. Here is reigning ACC Freshman of the Year Shayeann Day-Wilson:
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Jeremy Roach
As basketball season quickly approaches, the Blue Zone takes a detailed look at Duke men’s basketball’s 2022-23 roster, with a preview of each player. Previously, we’ve highlighted Stanley Borden, Spencer Hubbard, Max Johns, Kale Catchings, Ryan Young, Christian Reeves, Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, Jacob Grandison, Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II. Last but not least, let's look at captain Jeremy Roach:
Chronicle
Sample, Zheng lead Duke men's golf to victory in season finale at White Sands Bahamas Invitational
What goes around comes around—even if it takes a week to come back. Duke re-established dominance on the golf course over the weekend at the White Sands Invitational in Paradise Island, Bahamas,. The Blue Devils matched a program record as they finished in first place at 41-under-par, also a monumental difference from last week’s 11th place at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. Sophomore Luke Sample took solo second place with his 12-under-par performance.
Chronicle
Durham County Sheriff candidates discuss law enforcement experience, policy goals
Two candidates will be on the ballot for Durham County Sheriff in the upcoming midterm election: Clarence Birkhead and Maria Jocys. Birkhead is the nominee for the Democratic party, and Jocys is running as unaffiliated. Birkhead, the incumbent, made history with his 2018 win as the first Black sheriff elected...
Comments / 0