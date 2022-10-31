Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election preview: Jim Pillen centers on conservative government, jobs for Nebraska kids
Jim Pillen is focused on providing conservative, less costly government if he is elected governor, along with centering on workforce development and proposing a dramatic change in the distribution of state aid to public schools. Riding atop all of that is a determination to "keep our kids here" by providing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
In response to Nebraska customers, Black Hills plans to offer offset program
In what it says is a response to interest from customers, Black Hills Energy on Wednesday announced plans to offer a voluntary renewable natural gas and carbon offset program for residential and small-business customers. The program, which the company hopes to start next year, would allow customers to purchase monthly...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement - BLM to do Public Comment Period and More State Consultation on Marton Ranch Acquisition
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more than...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis shows more than 132,000 Illinois public employees with six-figure salaries
(The Center Square) – An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of employees were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Record spending by outside groups in Wisconsin's political campaigns
Outside groups trying to influence the outcome of Wisconsin's elections spent a record $52 million in the lead-up to next week's vote. That's a 43% increase over the previous record spending year in 2018. And there are still eight days to go until the end of the campaign, so money is continuing to flow in.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State digs into sites to replace LaPrele
State officials said they are actively looking for a place to build a new LaPrele Dam downstream from the current unsound one. Exploration is underway on the future location, Wyoming Water Development Project Engineer Chace Tavelli said last week. Project consultants have been “making progress on the study. They are in the final stages of what has been a very successful geotechnical drilling program further characterizing the area downstream of the existing dam.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Debate in St. Louis County executive race touches on budget deficit, taxes
(The Center Square) – Taxes and addressing St. Louis County's $41 million budget deficit were addressed in a debate by candidates running for county executive. Incumbent Democrat Sam Page and challenger Republican Mark Mantovani, who entered the race in September, answered questions for almost an hour Tuesday night in a televised debate, one week before the Nov. 8 election.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. Department of State: Voters should hand deliver ballots to ensure they are counted
With delays in the postal service possible, the Pennsylvania Department of State on Tuesday urged residents who are voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to hand deliver their ballots as soon as possible. “It’s time to return your mail ballot to ensure it arrives by the deadline of 8 p.m....
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power
(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Dakota voters could sway Washington D.C. partisan balance next week
(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters will decide on term limits, recreational marijuana, and impact the current partisan balance of the U.S. Senate and House when they go to the polls next week. If approved, Constitutional Measure 1 will limit the governor to serving two four-year terms and limit...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sorry Florida, Pennsylvania is the best place to retire
The sunshine state can have their oranges and sunshine, but there's a new leader when it comes to the best places to retire. According to a study by "U.S. News and World Report," Pennsylvania isn't only at the top of the list; the state's cities have taken over the top ten.
KPVI Newschannel 6
IL Comptroller, local officials call on state to timely pay families of fallen first responders
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is calling on lawmakers to pass during the veto session a measure that aims to ensure timely pay for families of fallen first responders and armed-forces members. Surrounded by local police, firefighters, EMS personnel and elected state and local officials in Moline Wednesday, Mendoza detailed House...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Holcomb to tout Indiana innovations at UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt
Gov. Eric Holcomb is leaving Indiana on Saturday for an African destination where he likely won't encounter many of his fellow Republicans. The Hoosier chief executive announced Wednesday he's spending next week at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, alongside Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho State Police Forensic Processing Lab-- Processing Fentanyl
Across Idaho the rise in fentanyl cases and overdose deaths has increased significantly…. But what happens to those drugs once they're confiscated by law enforcement?. “The first thing we do with our narcotics if we can, is field test it. We will need a positive presumptive test so someone can be charged or arrested. If we cannot do that or we don’t do that at the time, we bring them back to the department and it gets weighed, documented, photographed and put into reports and then we package it for the lab,” said Captain Bill Collins, with the Pocatello Police Department’s Investigations unit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina's Cooper creates study commission for future governance of public universities
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper created a Commission on the Future of Public Universities through an executive order on Tuesday to study how the schools are governed and develop "strategies to successfully position the state's universities and colleges to meet the needs of future students."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report shows impact of South Carolina's certificate of need laws on neonatal care
(The Center Square) – South Carolina lawmakers discussed ending or limiting the state’s certificate of need laws, to no avail, earlier this year. Another report from Americans for Prosperity, however, continues to show the impact of the laws, which limit new medical facilities and services from opening in a state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement
(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Incarcerated people endure health care, safety problems in prisons, report says
People incarcerated in New Jersey’s prisons reported that staff assaulted them, ignored requests for medical care, and slapped them with false and retaliatory disciplinary charges for speaking out about prison problems, according to the first annual report from New Jersey’s new corrections watchdog. Ombudsperson Terry Schuster said his...
Comments / 0