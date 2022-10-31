ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

In response to Nebraska customers, Black Hills plans to offer offset program

In what it says is a response to interest from customers, Black Hills Energy on Wednesday announced plans to offer a voluntary renewable natural gas and carbon offset program for residential and small-business customers. The program, which the company hopes to start next year, would allow customers to purchase monthly...
NEBRASKA STATE
Analysis shows more than 132,000 Illinois public employees with six-figure salaries

(The Center Square) – An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of employees were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
Record spending by outside groups in Wisconsin's political campaigns

Outside groups trying to influence the outcome of Wisconsin's elections spent a record $52 million in the lead-up to next week's vote. That's a 43% increase over the previous record spending year in 2018. And there are still eight days to go until the end of the campaign, so money is continuing to flow in.
WISCONSIN STATE
State digs into sites to replace LaPrele

State officials said they are actively looking for a place to build a new LaPrele Dam downstream from the current unsound one. Exploration is underway on the future location, Wyoming Water Development Project Engineer Chace Tavelli said last week. Project consultants have been “making progress on the study. They are in the final stages of what has been a very successful geotechnical drilling program further characterizing the area downstream of the existing dam.”
DOUGLAS, WY
Debate in St. Louis County executive race touches on budget deficit, taxes

(The Center Square) – Taxes and addressing St. Louis County's $41 million budget deficit were addressed in a debate by candidates running for county executive. Incumbent Democrat Sam Page and challenger Republican Mark Mantovani, who entered the race in September, answered questions for almost an hour Tuesday night in a televised debate, one week before the Nov. 8 election.
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters

CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
IOWA STATE
Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power

(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
UTAH STATE
Sorry Florida, Pennsylvania is the best place to retire

The sunshine state can have their oranges and sunshine, but there's a new leader when it comes to the best places to retire. According to a study by "U.S. News and World Report," Pennsylvania isn't only at the top of the list; the state's cities have taken over the top ten.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Holcomb to tout Indiana innovations at UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt

Gov. Eric Holcomb is leaving Indiana on Saturday for an African destination where he likely won't encounter many of his fellow Republicans. The Hoosier chief executive announced Wednesday he's spending next week at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, alongside Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers.
INDIANA STATE
Idaho State Police Forensic Processing Lab-- Processing Fentanyl

Across Idaho the rise in fentanyl cases and overdose deaths has increased significantly…. But what happens to those drugs once they're confiscated by law enforcement?. “The first thing we do with our narcotics if we can, is field test it. We will need a positive presumptive test so someone can be charged or arrested. If we cannot do that or we don’t do that at the time, we bring them back to the department and it gets weighed, documented, photographed and put into reports and then we package it for the lab,” said Captain Bill Collins, with the Pocatello Police Department’s Investigations unit.
POCATELLO, ID
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement

(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
WASHINGTON STATE
Incarcerated people endure health care, safety problems in prisons, report says

People incarcerated in New Jersey’s prisons reported that staff assaulted them, ignored requests for medical care, and slapped them with false and retaliatory disciplinary charges for speaking out about prison problems, according to the first annual report from New Jersey’s new corrections watchdog. Ombudsperson Terry Schuster said his...

