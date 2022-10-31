North Carolina has some of the strongest voter protection laws in the south. State legislatures decide where, when and how elections happen. Our legislators have been prone to racial and partisan gerrymandering during the process. They’ve attempted to rescind same-day registration and restrict absentee voting. Counties have been strategically targeted for voter roll purges and early voting cut-backs. It’s an agenda to promote a voting majority that represents a minority.

