ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Tim Moore versus our voting rights

North Carolina has some of the strongest voter protection laws in the south. State legislatures decide where, when and how elections happen. Our legislators have been prone to racial and partisan gerrymandering during the process. They’ve attempted to rescind same-day registration and restrict absentee voting. Counties have been strategically targeted for voter roll purges and early voting cut-backs. It’s an agenda to promote a voting majority that represents a minority.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Chronicle

In Focus: Lewis County Hunting Highlights

While the warm weather and lack of moisture may have been a hindrance to Western Washington hunters early this 2022 hunting season, things got hot for the local modern black-tailed deer hunters Halloween weekend. For the hunters that haven’t tagged out yet, there is still late season to look forward...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters

A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Land Agencies Announce Discover Pass Free Days for Next Year

The Washington State Discover Pass Program announced its free days for 2023 on Wednesday. On free days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at Washington state parks or on land managed by the Department of Natural Resources or the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The dates...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Bearcats Knocked Out of District Tournament by Hawks

The W.F. West girls soccer team’s season came to a close Tuesday at home, with a rough start leading to a 3-1 loss to Hockinson in a loser-out game in the 2A District 4 tournament. “I think if we had played a full 80 minutes like we did that...
HOCKINSON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy