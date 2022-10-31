Read full article on original website
Related
Tim Moore versus our voting rights
North Carolina has some of the strongest voter protection laws in the south. State legislatures decide where, when and how elections happen. Our legislators have been prone to racial and partisan gerrymandering during the process. They’ve attempted to rescind same-day registration and restrict absentee voting. Counties have been strategically targeted for voter roll purges and early voting cut-backs. It’s an agenda to promote a voting majority that represents a minority.
In Focus: Lewis County Hunting Highlights
While the warm weather and lack of moisture may have been a hindrance to Western Washington hunters early this 2022 hunting season, things got hot for the local modern black-tailed deer hunters Halloween weekend. For the hunters that haven’t tagged out yet, there is still late season to look forward...
Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters
A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
State Land Agencies Announce Discover Pass Free Days for Next Year
The Washington State Discover Pass Program announced its free days for 2023 on Wednesday. On free days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at Washington state parks or on land managed by the Department of Natural Resources or the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The dates...
Many in Washington Oppose Gas-Car Ban, Poll Shows — But Electric Vehicle Demand High
A sparkling red metallic SUV made no more than a hum as it rolled through the University Volkswagen lot Friday afternoon. The electric ID.4 delivered that day was one of the first to be made in the German automaker's Tennessee production facility. Brian Kelly, a Volkswagen electric vehicle specialist, fields...
Washington Sues to Block $4 Billion Albertsons Dividend Ahead of Kroger Merger
Washington's top lawyer has asked a court to stop Albertsons from paying investors a $4 billion dividend set to be paid out ahead of the grocery retailer's proposed merger with rival Kroger. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, is among the first targeting the proposed merger,...
Bearcats Knocked Out of District Tournament by Hawks
The W.F. West girls soccer team’s season came to a close Tuesday at home, with a rough start leading to a 3-1 loss to Hockinson in a loser-out game in the 2A District 4 tournament. “I think if we had played a full 80 minutes like we did that...
