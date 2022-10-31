ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LehighValleyLive.com

Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season

A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bacon Fest cooking up packed weekend for 11th annual festival in Easton

Can you hear that? That sizzling? It’s growing ever-nearer, which can only mean one thing: Pennsylvania’s biggest celebration of bacon is right around the corner. PA Bacon Fest returns for year No. 11 this coming weekend, taking over downtown Easton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. What is there to say about Bacon Fest that hasn’t been said already? Eastonians and nearby bacon fans have 14 hours to consume as much salt-cured pork in as many different ways as they can, while also enjoying everything else Easton’s biggest annual festival has to offer.
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters

A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
NAZARETH, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Swim and dive teams assess progress before Rivalry meet

The Lehigh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have focused on creating strong team cultures this season to find success. Both teams have had competition-filled seasons so far, with recent meets against West Chester University, Bloomsburg University, Loyola University and Rider University. The teams recently lost Erin...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Jill Biden’s Allentown visit: What to know about the first lady’s latest Lehigh Valley stop on Wednesday | Traffic, time, location and more

First lady Jill Biden is coming to Allentown on Wednesday to stump for incumbent Democrats in their congressional campaigns. A White House schedule puts the first lady in Allentown at 7 p.m. where she will speak at Muhlenberg College in support of U.S. Reps. Susan Wild and Madeleine Dean, part of a day of events in Pennsylvania.
ALLENTOWN, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet opens 2nd store in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with a second store opening in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “We are very excited about our growth in the mid-Atlantic market and look forward to building our brand awareness in this region,” Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg told WGB in an email this fall.
ALLENTOWN, PA

