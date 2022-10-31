Read full article on original website
Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season
A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
3 Bethlehem Area schools added to program for families facing housing insecurity
An expanded partnership between New Bethany Ministries and Bethlehem Area School District aims to get more students dealing with housing insecurity the support they need. Bethlehem Area School District board members in August voted to increase the number of New Bethany Ministries housing advocate positions to include three more schools.
Lehigh Valley congresswoman has helped keep region a manufacturing hub | Letter
As a subscriber to emails from Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, and an avid Twitter user, I recently read about how the Lehigh Valley continues to be a center for manufacturing and production. This is always good news. One of the things that struck me when I moved to the...
2 Northampton County businesses to expand, create jobs with $9M in state loans
A pair of Northampton County businesses plan to expand and create job growth with the help of low-interest loans totaling $9 million through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The loans announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf will support business growth in five Pennsylvania counties and will help to create...
Free Thanksgiving turkeys in Easton for the tenth straight year
For the tenth straight year, Easton resident Frank Pintabone is organizing a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for those in need. You can pick up your free turkey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the corner of Second and Northampton streets in Easton. The giveaway comes in a year where turkeys...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. school goes all-out for Halloween
Check out how students at Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School decorated for Halloween Monday.
Pumpkin with disturbing message prompts late start for Bethlehem school, superintendent says
A Bethlehem elementary school will open two hours late on Tuesday morning after a pumpkin with a disturbing message was found out front, school district Superintendent Joseph Roy and city police report. The apparent Halloween prank that interrupted schedules of students and parents was resolved after a visit from the...
Bacon Fest cooking up packed weekend for 11th annual festival in Easton
Can you hear that? That sizzling? It’s growing ever-nearer, which can only mean one thing: Pennsylvania’s biggest celebration of bacon is right around the corner. PA Bacon Fest returns for year No. 11 this coming weekend, taking over downtown Easton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. What is there to say about Bacon Fest that hasn’t been said already? Eastonians and nearby bacon fans have 14 hours to consume as much salt-cured pork in as many different ways as they can, while also enjoying everything else Easton’s biggest annual festival has to offer.
Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters
A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S.
The start of November has put many a person in a wintertime state of mind. If you’re one such person, maybe consider visiting these places in Pennsylvania that’ve been deemed among the country’s “most magical winter wonderlands.”. SIMILAR STORIES: These Pa. cities are the best places...
$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown
After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
Fairless Hills Mom Embezzled $1.8M from Her Horsham Employer; Bought Shoes, Vacations, and Furniture
Donna Laansma of Fairless Hills has been sentenced in an embezzlement case involving her Horsham employer. Under sentencing from the Department of Justice for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pa., Donna Laansma will serve three years in prison and three years’ supervised release. The Fairless Hills...
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia Residents
We can’t keep slapping a bandaid on systemic violence. I don’t live in the part of West Philadelphia that Drexel University gentrified into a pulp, renamed Mantua + Powelton by and after two white dudes, anymore. I can’t speak to what it’s like to be there now.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Fall Festivals, Beer Tastings, Concerts and More
Say hello to November! Head over to Peddler’s Village for Apple Weekend, catch a show at Bristol Riverside Theatre or hop on a train to view the beautiful fall foliage at the New Hope Railroad!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the...
thebrownandwhite.com
Swim and dive teams assess progress before Rivalry meet
The Lehigh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have focused on creating strong team cultures this season to find success. Both teams have had competition-filled seasons so far, with recent meets against West Chester University, Bloomsburg University, Loyola University and Rider University. The teams recently lost Erin...
Jill Biden’s Allentown visit: What to know about the first lady’s latest Lehigh Valley stop on Wednesday | Traffic, time, location and more
First lady Jill Biden is coming to Allentown on Wednesday to stump for incumbent Democrats in their congressional campaigns. A White House schedule puts the first lady in Allentown at 7 p.m. where she will speak at Muhlenberg College in support of U.S. Reps. Susan Wild and Madeleine Dean, part of a day of events in Pennsylvania.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet opens 2nd store in Allentown, Pennsylvania
Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with a second store opening in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “We are very excited about our growth in the mid-Atlantic market and look forward to building our brand awareness in this region,” Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg told WGB in an email this fall.
Northampton Township Awards Contract Valued at $28M to Local Garbage Collection Service
The garbage disposal company partnered with the township to safely manage trash. A Bucks County township board recently partnered with a major garbage company to ensure residents can safely dispose of their trash. Staff writers at WasteDive wrote about the recent contract. The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors has voted...
Bethlehem looking at 53.5% increase in recycling contract
Bethlehem officials have opened bids for a new recycling contract, and they confirm substantially higher costs loom for curbside collection. Laura Collins, city director of community and economic development, shared the news Tuesday night with the city council. The low bid is due to be presented for council approval Nov....
“Construction Of A Railroad Line” In Monroe County Among PA Projects To Receive Funding
Ten projects have recently received funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Among those announced was the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in Monroe County.
