David Carreras
2d ago

Obama DON'T OBAMA MY ARIZONA , WE DON'T NEED YOU HERE WE KNOW WHAT YOUR ALL ABOUT, THAT'S WHY OUR COUNTRY IS THE WAY IT IS . VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED

Derrick
2d ago

lol the black man standing up for a racist two time convicted, these are the Liberals they don't care they just want Power that's why these people are done in one week thank God. A bunch of phonies.

Pj Ivara
2d ago

Obama isn't welcome in Arizona, we are a Red state and blue policies including the ones he passed were failures. His endorsement is a guaranteed failure. Why would Obama support a Racist who who paid minority's less then whites?

