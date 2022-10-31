Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Bennet: Making progress for families
In March, I had the honor of meeting Autumn Rivera, a sixth-grade science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School and Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. I asked her why she decided to become a teacher. She beamed with pride as she shared one story after another about the difference her students make in the community — like raising money to protect Sweetwater Lake — and the tireless support of her fellow teachers.
Aspen Times
Lewis: Ready to be Snowmass mayor
I take an active interest in whatever community I finds myself. I am grateful for being able to have lived in Snowmass Village since graduation from Colgate University in 1996 and believe being elected mayor will allow me to give back to the community that has afforded me the opportunity to live, play, and thrive here.
Aspen Times
Lovins: Her talents are broad
I have worked with Britta for the past 11 years on the team at the Farm Collaborative (formerly Aspen Tree), first as board members, then she became an incredibly valuable staff member. She wears many hats and has connected us all through her hard work. One of her special skills is creating a strong bond with the young folks (20 to 30 year olds).
Aspen Times
Hornblower: One way to put it
Hey Y’All! It’s SEC football season! Grab your Gator garb, your Ole Miss swag, your Vanderbilt Commodore hat, and hoot and holler for the home team! This is Amuhr-hick-ah! I choose the Southern vernacular to make a point. I’m from Greenwich/St. Paul’s/Harvard/Harvard Crew/Massachusetts/Connecticut/New York/Wall Street/yada-yada-yada. I...
Aspen Times
Caskey: How I read it
I was disappointed earlier to read a couple of weeks ago that The Times will not publish political endorsements this year. For decades many of us have looked to The Aspen Times endorsements as we consider who to support in local political races. However, what I read in Don Rogers’...
Aspen Times
T. Clapper: Help them so they are there for you
In April 2010, I had a cardiac arrest while having dinner at Little Annie’s Restaurant. Restaurant staff immediately called 911, and my server gave me CPR. Within minutes, the highly-trained first responders from the Aspen Ambulance District arrived, along with backup from the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department. Due to...
Aspen Times
Romero: Right skills and temperament
Good governance begins with good leadership skills, and Susan Marolt has them in abundance. How do I know? She and I served the community for five-plus years together on the Aspen School District Board of Education. My sincere observations: She possesses a deep business acumen (30-plus years in the accounting...
Aspen Times
Doyle: Reasons for a yes!
Voting yes on 2B means continued funding for the parks, trails and open space that benefit locals and tourists alike. The benefits of renewing this tax include the continued care of 30(!) parks; 60 miles of Nordic trails; 38 miles of bike trails (150,000 users per year on the Marolt Bridge!); 13,000 trees; the Cozy Point facility and all the programs out there; the Aspen Rec Center; and the Iselin Park Tennis and Pickleball Courts (soon to get an upgrade!).
Aspen Times
Obituary: Robert “Wyatt” Wheeler
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce our beloved Son, Wyatt Wheeler, passed suddenly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at age 27. Wyatt was born in Royal Oak, Michigan with his twin brother, Gannon, on January 22, 1995. When Wyatt was six, the family moved to Aspen, Colorado where he attended Aspen Country Day School. At 12-years old, Wyatt and his twin brother became the inspiration for an award-winning children’s book series, written by their mother and Keith Hemstreet, titled, Travels with Gannon & Wyatt. During this time, Wyatt co-founded a literacy non-profit, the Youth Exploration Society, and continued his work with JP Hall Children’s Charities, where he had volunteered each Christmas since he was a boy. After graduating from Aspen High School in 2013, Wyatt pursued a college degree at Texas Christian University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with a minor in Business in 2017. At TCU, Wyatt was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He returned to Aspen to start his career, getting his Real Estate Broker’s license and working for Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty in 2018. After four years in the real estate business, Wyatt decided to further his education and enrolled in TCU’s Neeley School of Business MBA program, and was on pace to graduate in the spring of 2023. This past summer, Wyatt and his brother participated in an internship at their family business, Enterprise Electronics, working in the automotive industry, which was one of Wyatt’s many passions.
