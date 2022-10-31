ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Kraft sponsors ad during NFL games asking people to ‘stand up to Jewish hate’

By Christopher Scarglato
 3 days ago

Robert Kraft is asking NFL fans to “stand up to Jewish hate.”

The 81-year-old Patriots owner, who is Jewish, sponsored an ad that ran on Sunday after anti-Semitic messages in the sports world have taken a spotlight in recent weeks.

Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism sponsored the 30-second ad than ran across broadcasts of NFL games on Sunday.

“Antisemitism is hate,” the ad said. “Hate against Jews. For being Jewish. Recently many of you have spoken up. We hear you today. We must hear you tomorrow.”

Kanye West has faced intense criticism for multiple anti-Semitic messages, which have caused multiple business partners to end relationships with him. West’s hateful words also spurred Celtics star Jaylen Brown and All-Pro Rams lineman Aaron Donald to leave the rapper’s sports agency on Tuesday.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsored an advertisement addressing anti-Semitism.
Getty Images

Nets star Kyrie Irving has also faced immense backlash for sharing a link on Twitter about an anti-Semitic movie. The Brooklyn guard refused to apologize for sharing the film’s link, despite facing a mass of condemnation, including from Nets’ owner Joe Tsai.

Community Policy