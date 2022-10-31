Read full article on original website
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Colts, Patriots Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Sits Out, Kwity Paye Back
You wouldn't know it based on the first few days of the week but the Indianapolis Colts actually have a game to play this Sunday. The Colts (3-4-1) fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady Tuesday morning and then traded running back Nyheim Hines in the afternoon. All of that after they benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger last week.
Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles
Frustrated with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris opened up some about the running game struggles. Harris finished Week 8's loss with eight rushes for 32 yards after ending the first half with four rushes for zero yards. Afterward, he made it clear that it can't all fall on his shoulders.
Dre’Mont Jones’ AFC Accolade Increases Odds of a Broncos Extension
In the wake of the Denver Broncostrading away Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones wasn't too happy. However, after the NFL named Jones the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in London vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, it might take the edge off of his disappointment.
Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline. With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles
The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
A Look at Exceptional Ravens Stats From Week 8
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Several Ravens put up some impressive stats in a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A new addition to the team is also poised to have a huge second half to the season. Here's the breakdown from Zebra Technologies Next Generation...
Youth Movement, Improved Depth at Cornerback Led to Sidney Jones’ Departure From Seahawks
Life comes at you fast in the NFL. After being waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, veteran cornerback Sidney Jones learned that lesson the hard way. Nearly a year ago, Jones slid into Seattle's starting lineup replacing Tre Brown after the rookie suffered a season-ending knee injury. Finally healthy after battling multiple injuries of his own early in his NFL career in Philadelphia and Jacksonville, the former Washington standout thrived in his return to the Pacific Northwest, stacking up favorably against the best corners in the league over the final seven weeks of the season.
Steve Wilks’ Thoughts Following Panthers Overtime Loss to Falcons
"We didn't find a way to finish. We had too many opportunities to win this football game, and we didn't find a way to get it done and that falls on me. We've got to make sure we're smart enough, something to learn from, celebration penalty, a big play like that we've got to keep our poise. It was a great job with DJ [Moore] coming up with the big play, great pass by PJ [Walker], but as a team we just got to make sure we're smart and ready to take it to the next level, next step. When you look at the comparisons for us rushing the football, I thought we did a great job, 169, they had 167 which was too much. We've got to stop the run. We knew that coming into the game. Pretty balanced when you look at third down conversions, they were 6-of-12, we were 5-of-13. We've got to find more opportunities to be able to convert and move the chains and keep the drive alive."
Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins-Chicago Bears Week 9 Injury Report
As hard as it might be to believe considering the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of Week 9 involved The Miami Dolphins' first injury report of Week 9 again was filled with a lot of names, but there overall was good news. The bad news was that the injury report...
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers are back from their bye week and have shifted preparations toward the Falcons who they'll square off against on Sunday in Atlanta. Following the week off, the Chargers had wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each clear concussion protocol and practice in full capacity. Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, was not willing to say whether or not they'll play against the Falcons.
‘No Splash’ Cowboys: Trade Deadline Disaster Averted?
Just eight weeks into the season, the 2022 Dallas Cowboys have already experienced their share of adversity. Before the season began, the Cowboys were limited at wideout due to injuries to Michael Gallup- suffered in Week 17 last season - and newly acquired James Washington, who suffered a broken foot in training camp. Combine that with the departure of Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and the room was pretty thin.
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros
The tricks DK Metcalf learned growing up playing on fields in Mississippi still work in the NFL. The Seahawks’ $70 million wide receiver gets constant attention from opposing defenses fearful of him beating them deep for touchdown catches. The Cardinals, Seattle’s next opponent in Arizona Sunday, especially bracketed him often with a safety deep behind him in a game last month.
Chase Claypool Finds Notre Dame Connection Helps with Bears
It took only a short time for new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool to feel at home at Halas Hall. The former Steelers receiver just looked up his old teammates from Notre Dame: Cole Kmet, Equanimeous St. Brown and Sam Mustipher. "Yeah, I just got done eating lunch with Cole,"...
Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans Odds, Best Bets & TNF Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The hottest team in football takes on perhaps the coldest in the Week 9 edition of Thursday Night Football, as Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles take on Davis Mills and the Houston Texans.
‘It’s Exhausting’: What Lions Are Saying Following Another Close Loss
The Detroit Lions are a football team that is unable to play complementary football. When a football team repeatedly makes errors and incurs costly penalties, being on the wrong end of the scoreboard is oftentimes the result after 60 minutes. Despite a first half that saw the offense score 27...
Sources: Texans WR Brandin Cooks Absent From Practice Again
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks' situation remains unresolved. Cooks remained absent from practice for the second day in a row Wednesday for personal reasons, according to league sources. Cooks expressed displeasure on social media Tuesday when the NFL trade deadline expired with no deal...
