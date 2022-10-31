Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Isaiah Joe, Thunder Sharp Shooters Deserve Extended Opportunity
It’s no secret that Oklahoma City’s roster is not full of hand-picked All Stars or knockdown 3-point shooters. The Thunder have accumulated youthful talent since the rebuild began, but the team hasn’t quite gotten around to filling out the roster quite yet. Outside shooting has been a topic of debate each off-season, but Oklahoma City is still searching for direction before the team goes after immediate free agent needs in the off-season.
Tri-City Herald
NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Slipping After Inconsistent Week?
The Dallas Mavericks are 3-3 after six games and have yet to build a winning streak so far. Dallas' season, so far, can be defined by inconsistency, and that wasn't the expectation placed on this team to start the year off. Despite beating the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic this...
Tri-City Herald
Score Predictions Kings @ Hornets
The Kings were a popular pick as a sleeper playoff team this year, but they’ve been slow out the gates. Contrast that with the Hornets who were supposed to be tanking, but have been solid go start the year. Sac-town still can’t play defense and the Hornets are rested after Saturday’s victory against the defending champs. Hornets will keep rolling tonight.
Tri-City Herald
Dallas Mavs vs. Utah Jazz: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (3-3) took care of business against the Orlando Magic in their 114-105 win on Sunday. The victory came after experiencing a 117-111 overtime loss that featured losing a big lead late in the game. Next for the Mavs will be a test against the surging Utah Jazz,...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Houston Rockets
View the original article to see embedded media. Having not traveled with the team on their two-game road trip, Kawhi Leonard will miss Wednesday night's contest vs. the Houston Rockets. Leonard has played in just two of his team's first seven games, as some knee tightness has held him out of the other five.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Ben Simmons’s Name Included in Nets Trade Talks
The Nets are just eight games into the 2022–23 NBA season, but by any metric, the first 10% of the year has been an abject failure. Coach Steve Nash was fired after a 2–5 start to the year, and Brooklyn followed the surprising news by coughing up a game late to the Bulls, falling 108–99 after being outscored 31–19 in the fourth quarter.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Steve Clifford Post Game vs Bulls
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT. Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury and Donovan Mitchell added 25, leading Cleveland to a 114-113 overtime win over Boston.
Tri-City Herald
Hornets announce starting 5
The Hornets have announced their starting five for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Tri-City Herald
One-on-one with former Indiana Pacers forward and current Fort Wayne Mad Ants wing Justin Anderson
2015 first-round draft pick Justin Anderson's long, winding career has taken him to the G League three different times. This year, the forward who mainly played for the Indiana Pacers last season, is back for his fourth go around. He will play with the Pacers affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Three Years Later, Who Won The Anthony Davis Trade?
The Lakers went all in to get start big man Anthony Davis and in turn gave up their future. The Pelicans on the other hand stacked their players with Lonzo Ball (traded to the Bulls) and Brandon Ingram who shelled into some key pieces for the team while adding Josh Hart (traded to the Blazers in CJ McCollum deal) and four first round picks and swaps.
Tri-City Herald
Scottie Barnes Shows Off Improving Point Guard Skills in Blowout Victory Of Spurs
Scottie Barnes stood at the right wing with the ball in one hand waiting. View the original article to see embedded media. From his left, he saw Christian Koloko charging down the middle of the court with a full head of steam. Barnes paused, waiting for the perfect moment to deliver the pass. When the window opened, Barnes reeled back and let it rip, firing the ball whistling past San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones, right into Koloko's mitts.
Tri-City Herald
Bucks Overwhelm Pistons in 116-91 Blowout
This one was far beyond ugly. Following two unreal performances by the Pistons, this matchup proved that the past week may have been an outlier. Two nights ago, the team collectively played with rich chemistry and knocked down shots consistently and effortlessly - it all appeared so natural. These were all keys to keeping it so close and only falling short by two points to the same Eastern Conference powerhouse. However, everything that went right in that matchup went wrong in this one.
