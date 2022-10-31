Read full article on original website
If QB1 Is Out, Huskers May Go With 2 QBs
Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers preparing to lead Nebraska’s offense against Minnesota
Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya enters transfer portal
After failing to get on the field early during his college career at Colorado, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has decided to enter the transfer portal. A signee with the Buffaloes in the 2021 class, Amaya had other Power 5 offers, from Kansas and Illinois, coming out of Russellville High School in Alabama.
Nebraska football receives optimistic Casey Thompson injury update
Nebraska football was dealt a scare on Saturday when quarterback Casey Thompson left in the first half with an apparent hand injury. While he is still listed as day-to-day, head coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t yet ruled him out for this weekend’s game against Minnesota. Via Mitch Sherman:. “Nebraska...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Louisiana connection pays off in latest commit
The increased efforts this month by the Nebraska football recruiting apparatus paid off with the second commit under head coach Mickey Joseph. A few weeks ago, the interim head coach landed his first commitment in the form of Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman. On Tuesday morning, he landed another in New Orleans running back Arnold “Duda” Barnes.
Daily Nebraskan
Volleyball player Bekka Allick wins fourth DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
The lead up to Halloween was eerily tame for Husker athletics. Only seven total events were held for Nebraska across the week, excluding two exhibition matches for men’s and women’s basketball. This week’s winner competed in two of these events and topped the performance that awarded her last...
Kearney Hub
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
247Sports
Five Creighton players named to CBS Sports Top 100 List
Having five/five from a starting lineup making the top 100 players in college basketball is absolutely ridiculous and a testament to the balance of this Creighton team. The list includes 16 freshmen, 14 Sophomores, 25 juniors, and 46 seniors. 24. Ryan Kalkbrenner | Creighton | Junior. 51. Arthur Kaluma |...
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State position
Mickey Joseph during Illinois gameDylan Widger/USA Today Sports. Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph has been named as a potential head coaching candidate for Arizona State. This news was first reported by Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com.
Corn Nation
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
Nebraska Deals With Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Minnesota Game
Casey Thompson improving but hasn't practiced since injury; Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers split reps in drills
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
9News
'Championship Saturday XVII': 5A, 4A football champs to be crowned in Denver
DENVER — Colorado's two biggest high school football title games are returning to Denver this December. "Championship Saturday XVII" will see Colorado's 5A and 4A high school football championship games played at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Dec. 3. Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said this...
sports360az.com
Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”
Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
lseclarion.com
Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school
Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
nebraskaexaminer.com
PepperJax grows out of teen years, returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began
OMAHA — An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago. PepperJax Grill, positioning itself for area growth, bought and opened a nearly 4,000-square-foot building off 144th Street and Interstate 80 for its national operations and field team base, said Erin Palladino, chief operating officer.
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
Kearney Hub
Fremont woman sues band the Bad Wolves, Pinnacle Bank Arena over injuries at 2018 concert
A Fremont woman is suing the city of Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena and a band she saw there in 2018, the Bad Wolves, alleging she was injured when the band incited the crowd. Peggy Beaumont's attorney, Richard Register, didn't specify how Beaumont was injured. But, in the lawsuit filed in...
