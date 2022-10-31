ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya enters transfer portal

After failing to get on the field early during his college career at Colorado, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has decided to enter the transfer portal. A signee with the Buffaloes in the 2021 class, Amaya had other Power 5 offers, from Kansas and Illinois, coming out of Russellville High School in Alabama.
BOULDER, CO
Daily Nebraskan

Volleyball player Bekka Allick wins fourth DN Freshman Athlete of the Week

The lead up to Halloween was eerily tame for Husker athletics. Only seven total events were held for Nebraska across the week, excluding two exhibition matches for men’s and women’s basketball. This week’s winner competed in two of these events and topped the performance that awarded her last...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph

Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Five Creighton players named to CBS Sports Top 100 List

Having five/five from a starting lineup making the top 100 players in college basketball is absolutely ridiculous and a testament to the balance of this Creighton team. The list includes 16 freshmen, 14 Sophomores, 25 juniors, and 46 seniors. 24. Ryan Kalkbrenner | Creighton | Junior. 51. Arthur Kaluma |...
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
LINCOLN, NE
9News

'Championship Saturday XVII': 5A, 4A football champs to be crowned in Denver

DENVER — Colorado's two biggest high school football title games are returning to Denver this December. "Championship Saturday XVII" will see Colorado's 5A and 4A high school football championship games played at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Dec. 3. Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said this...
DENVER, CO
sports360az.com

Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”

Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
TEMPE, AZ
lseclarion.com

Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school

Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

PepperJax grows out of teen years, returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began

OMAHA — An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago. PepperJax Grill, positioning itself for area growth, bought and opened a nearly 4,000-square-foot building off 144th Street and Interstate 80 for its national operations and field team base, said Erin Palladino, chief operating officer.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District

Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
NEBRASKA STATE
