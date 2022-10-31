Tourism is back in full swing and generating big numbers, according to officials at Experience Columbia SC. The destination marketing organization for the Columbia region announced Wednesday morning that 15.1 million visitors made their way to the Capital City in 2021, including 5.4 million overnight visitors. Statistics compiled by Longwoods International and Tourism Economics also show that tourism in Columbia has made a $2.4 billion economic impact, generates $120 million in state and local taxes, and is responsible for 21,000 jobs. Experience Columbia SC President and CEO Bill Ellen said the stats are above 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO