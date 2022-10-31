ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
ELGIN, SC
WYFF4.com

3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend

ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
News19 WLTX

The National Weather Service is looking for new spotters

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sign-Up Information for Skywarn Training can be found here. The National Weather Service in Columbia is seeking anyone from the Midlands that would be interested in helping out during severe weather. During inclement weather here in the Midlands storm reports give us an idea what is...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Tourism in Columbia is back in full swing and generating big numbers

Tourism is back in full swing and generating big numbers, according to officials at Experience Columbia SC. The destination marketing organization for the Columbia region announced Wednesday morning that 15.1 million visitors made their way to the Capital City in 2021, including 5.4 million overnight visitors. Statistics compiled by Longwoods International and Tourism Economics also show that tourism in Columbia has made a $2.4 billion economic impact, generates $120 million in state and local taxes, and is responsible for 21,000 jobs. Experience Columbia SC President and CEO Bill Ellen said the stats are above 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.
COLUMBIA, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact

The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
GREER, SC
horseandrider.com

Two Horses in South Carolina Positive for EIA

Two Quarter Horses in Barnwell County, South Carolina, were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). These cases follow two previous diagnoses in Barnwell County in August affecting Quarter Horses involved in Bush Track racing. Both horses were three-year-old stallions who had been in direct contact with other...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
lonelyplanet.com

The best time to visit South Carolina

Mild winter temperatures make beach walks a delight even in the low season © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina is famous for the southern-charm-filled cities of Charleston and Beaufort, sparkling sea islands with Gullah heritage, and the up-and-coming capital city of Columbia. When planning a visit, there’s no...
GEORGIA STATE
WIS-TV

Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lake Murray Dam Ride fundraiser to benefit children of 9/11 service members

Icehouse Amphitheater will soon be flooded with motorcycles, veterans, and people coming out to support and enjoy The American Way Lake Murray Dam Ride and Concert on Saturday. The event hosted by the American Infidels VMC SC and the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of SC will feature a series of live performances, a motorcycle ride from the amphitheater across the Lake Murray Dam, and a raffle drawing for a 2009 Victory Motorcycle.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Accident on Platt Springs Road leaves one dead

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington woman is dead after an accident on Platt Springs Road Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Takkia Sierra Dawkins of Lake View was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Officials say the two-car accident happened at the intersection of Platt...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy