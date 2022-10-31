Read full article on original website
2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes S.C Sunday Night
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake shook parts of South Carolina on Sunday night.
2.5 magnitude quake recorded Sunday night in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded Sunday night in Kershaw County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at 9:33 p.m. about 3.7 miles east of Elgin at a depth of about 1.9 miles, the USGS said. Some people replying to a Tweet by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division […]
live5news.com
Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
WLTX.com
South Carolina earthquakes return with rumble under Fort Jackson, USGS data shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of relative quiet, South Carolina's Midlands once again came alive with the rumble of seismic activity. But this time, maps suggest it didn't originate in Kershaw County. While data is still preliminary, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was responsible...
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
wtoc.com
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Manfield Energy, a major provider of fuel delivery, has issued a warning saying that there is a diesel fuel shortage coming in the Southeastern US- South Carolina and Georgia included. The official supply alert issued by Mansfield Energy states “Poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low...
WYFF4.com
3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend
ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
The National Weather Service is looking for new spotters
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sign-Up Information for Skywarn Training can be found here. The National Weather Service in Columbia is seeking anyone from the Midlands that would be interested in helping out during severe weather. During inclement weather here in the Midlands storm reports give us an idea what is...
coladaily.com
Tourism in Columbia is back in full swing and generating big numbers
Tourism is back in full swing and generating big numbers, according to officials at Experience Columbia SC. The destination marketing organization for the Columbia region announced Wednesday morning that 15.1 million visitors made their way to the Capital City in 2021, including 5.4 million overnight visitors. Statistics compiled by Longwoods International and Tourism Economics also show that tourism in Columbia has made a $2.4 billion economic impact, generates $120 million in state and local taxes, and is responsible for 21,000 jobs. Experience Columbia SC President and CEO Bill Ellen said the stats are above 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.
WJCL
Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina following Hurricane Ian
S.C. — Hurricane Ian relief may soon be on the way for South Carolina. Yesterday, Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist in state and local recovery efforts. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 experienced major damage, and...
South Carolina governor seeks disaster declaration for Ian cleanup
SOUTH CAROLINA — Gov. Henry McMaster has asked President Joe Biden to authorize a disaster declaration to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in South Carolina, his office said Tuesday. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that 17 homes were destroyed, 232...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
horseandrider.com
Two Horses in South Carolina Positive for EIA
Two Quarter Horses in Barnwell County, South Carolina, were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). These cases follow two previous diagnoses in Barnwell County in August affecting Quarter Horses involved in Bush Track racing. Both horses were three-year-old stallions who had been in direct contact with other...
lonelyplanet.com
The best time to visit South Carolina
Mild winter temperatures make beach walks a delight even in the low season © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina is famous for the southern-charm-filled cities of Charleston and Beaufort, sparkling sea islands with Gullah heritage, and the up-and-coming capital city of Columbia. When planning a visit, there’s no...
South Carolina Highway Patrol cautions motorists ahead of Halloween
The South Carolina Highway Patrol cautioned motorists planning on traveling this Halloween and revealed some important numbers from the holiday weekend in 2021.
WIS-TV
Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
coladaily.com
Lake Murray Dam Ride fundraiser to benefit children of 9/11 service members
Icehouse Amphitheater will soon be flooded with motorcycles, veterans, and people coming out to support and enjoy The American Way Lake Murray Dam Ride and Concert on Saturday. The event hosted by the American Infidels VMC SC and the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of SC will feature a series of live performances, a motorcycle ride from the amphitheater across the Lake Murray Dam, and a raffle drawing for a 2009 Victory Motorcycle.
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
Accident on Platt Springs Road leaves one dead
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington woman is dead after an accident on Platt Springs Road Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Takkia Sierra Dawkins of Lake View was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Officials say the two-car accident happened at the intersection of Platt...
Months of preparation in the works to get ready for Sumter's annual Fantasy of Lights
SUMTER, S.C. — If you come to Swan Lake Iris Gardens, you might see crew members hanging up lights. They’re getting ready for the Fantasy of Lights. "Right now it looks like mad chaos," Parks and Gardens Specialist Jontia Williams explained. "We’re prepping in the middle of getting everything up for lights."
