Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
An Eye on East Valley Business Sweat and SunshineSuzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
asu.edu
New ASU Leadership Institute alumni hail from range of industries
9-month program helps participants develop and understand critical leadership skills. The Arizona State University Alumni Association is proud to introduce the 26 Sun Devil alumni participating in the ASU Leadership Institute. Class 5 participants are a diverse group of alumni with a range of graduation dates, from 1983 to 2019,...
asu.edu
Excellence in theater: ASU students, faculty recognized at annual awards ceremony
Students, faculty and alumni in Arizona State University’s School of Music, Dance and Theatre took home several awards at this year’s ariZoni Theatre Awards Celebration. The ariZoni Theatre Awards celebrate excellence in Arizona theater, where “after completion of an exhaustive judging process … awards of excellence are presented to those individuals who have excelled in performance and production during the just-completed season.”
asu.edu
ASU launches new quantum research collaborative
Initiative to promote understanding of quantum technology, forge partnerships to advance it. Arizona State University has launched the Quantum Collaborative, a major 21st century initiative poised to profoundly impact society and the American economy with new discoveries and applications in advanced quantum technology. The promise of quantum technology has kicked...
asu.edu
Constructing a life of honor
Pat Tillman Scholar recognized for his work with the Navajo Nation. Editor's note: This story is part of our Salute to Service coverage, Nov. 1–11. Learn about the schedule of events. Ryan Benally knows what it’s like to do without the modern necessities of life. There were portions...
asu.edu
ASU's W. P. Carey School inducts newest Alumni Hall of Fame class
5 business leaders from diverse organizations join list of honored school alumni. A social responsibility officer, a renewable energy executive, an investment partner, a real estate executive and a logistics CEO are the newest W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame inductees honored by Arizona State University. Previous inductees come from such diverse organizations as Papa John's, Cisco, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the Big Ten Conference.
asu.edu
SAGE program plants gardens, educates children on healthy eating
ASU Edson College project has partnered with 40 local preschools. It’s just past 7:30 a.m. when Nathan Ashok dons his pair of gloves, picks up a gray cinder block and smoothly places it a few feet away from the swing set. As fellow Arizona State University students Joanna Carvallo...
asu.edu
ASU professor’s public health outreach to underserved borderlands communities earns APHA award for social justice
Flavio Marsiglia to be honored Nov. 8 for creation of a substance abuse prevention initiative aimed at helping Hispanic and other youth. An Arizona State University social work professor, whose research in cultural diversity and youth substance use has earned him high regard in the prevention field, will be honored next month with the American Public Health Association’s 2022 Helen Rodriguez-Trias Social Justice Award.
asu.edu
From ASU to South Korea: Army becomes home for nursing graduate
Marissa Flores helps run a clinic that serves 1,750 military personnel. Editor's note: This story is part of our Salute to Service coverage, Nov. 1–11. Learn about the schedule of events. When Marissa Flores talked to her mother in late September, her mom mentioned that it was still 100...
