Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Tri-City Herald
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
Tri-City Herald
Warren Sapp Trashes Bucs’ Devin White for Lack of Effort
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White appeared to be loafing, according to some observers, during the team’s 27–22 loss to the Ravens last Thursday. Former Buccaneers defensive tackle and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has a strong opinion on the matter. Sapp took to Instagram to dissect what happened during a key play in which White didn’t appear to give his best effort.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
Tri-City Herald
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Tri-City Herald
Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles
Frustrated with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris opened up some about the running game struggles. Harris finished Week 8's loss with eight rushes for 32 yards after ending the first half with four rushes for zero yards. Afterward, he made it clear that it can't all fall on his shoulders.
Tri-City Herald
Colts, Patriots Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Sits Out, Kwity Paye Back
You wouldn't know it based on the first few days of the week but the Indianapolis Colts actually have a game to play this Sunday. The Colts (3-4-1) fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady Tuesday morning and then traded running back Nyheim Hines in the afternoon. All of that after they benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger last week.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline. With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tri-City Herald
Steve Wilks’ Thoughts Following Panthers Overtime Loss to Falcons
"We didn't find a way to finish. We had too many opportunities to win this football game, and we didn't find a way to get it done and that falls on me. We've got to make sure we're smart enough, something to learn from, celebration penalty, a big play like that we've got to keep our poise. It was a great job with DJ [Moore] coming up with the big play, great pass by PJ [Walker], but as a team we just got to make sure we're smart and ready to take it to the next level, next step. When you look at the comparisons for us rushing the football, I thought we did a great job, 169, they had 167 which was too much. We've got to stop the run. We knew that coming into the game. Pretty balanced when you look at third down conversions, they were 6-of-12, we were 5-of-13. We've got to find more opportunities to be able to convert and move the chains and keep the drive alive."
Tri-City Herald
Chase Claypool Finds Notre Dame Connection Helps with Bears
It took only a short time for new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool to feel at home at Halas Hall. The former Steelers receiver just looked up his old teammates from Notre Dame: Cole Kmet, Equanimeous St. Brown and Sam Mustipher. "Yeah, I just got done eating lunch with Cole,"...
Tri-City Herald
A Look at Exceptional Ravens Stats From Week 8
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Several Ravens put up some impressive stats in a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A new addition to the team is also poised to have a huge second half to the season. Here's the breakdown from Zebra Technologies Next Generation...
Tri-City Herald
Dre’Mont Jones’ AFC Accolade Increases Odds of a Broncos Extension
In the wake of the Denver Broncostrading away Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones wasn't too happy. However, after the NFL named Jones the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in London vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, it might take the edge off of his disappointment.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Discusses First Win As A Head Coach
On Sunday, new Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham secured his first-ever win as a head coach with a successful 121-110 effort against the visiting Denver Nuggets. With the victory, L.A. moved to a lackluster 1-5 record on the year, but there's plenty of reason to expect the team to somewhat right the ship in the weeks to come.
Tri-City Herald
What Claypool Can Mean for the Rest of Bears Season
The smoke cleared Tuesday at Halas Hall and the team Ryan Poles created finally is set until at least until mid-March. Until the trade deadline, there could only be uncertainty over who would be available to play and even in some cases what they would be doing. Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick haven't exactly known what they'd be doing from week to week.
Tri-City Herald
Simmons on Contract Chatter: ‘Next Story’
NASHVILLE – Jeffery Simmons did not want his contract situation to become a story this past offseason. So, he said repeatedly that he did not want to talk about it. Recently, the issue came up again. He talked about it. Simmons addressed it in an interview with The Athletic for a story that suggested he should be paid like what he is, one of – if not the – most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Must Get Dan Snyder’s Replacement Right
Being an owner is the best job in all of professional sports because you never have to take the blame for anything. The stadium is awful? Blame the local government. A player is bad? Blame the coach. The coach is bad? Blame the search firm, or the GM, or that guy at your pheasant-hunting club who recommended him. Toxic workplace environment? Blame the team president, because how can you control all of that while floating on the Mediterranean in your super yacht? The thing has a two-story IMAX theater; do we really have time to deal with everything happening on dry land?
Tri-City Herald
‘No Splash’ Cowboys: Trade Deadline Disaster Averted?
Just eight weeks into the season, the 2022 Dallas Cowboys have already experienced their share of adversity. Before the season began, the Cowboys were limited at wideout due to injuries to Michael Gallup- suffered in Week 17 last season - and newly acquired James Washington, who suffered a broken foot in training camp. Combine that with the departure of Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and the room was pretty thin.
Tri-City Herald
Sources: Texans WR Brandin Cooks Absent From Practice Again
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks' situation remains unresolved. Cooks remained absent from practice for the second day in a row Wednesday for personal reasons, according to league sources. Cooks expressed displeasure on social media Tuesday when the NFL trade deadline expired with no deal...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros
The tricks DK Metcalf learned growing up playing on fields in Mississippi still work in the NFL. The Seahawks’ $70 million wide receiver gets constant attention from opposing defenses fearful of him beating them deep for touchdown catches. The Cardinals, Seattle’s next opponent in Arizona Sunday, especially bracketed him often with a safety deep behind him in a game last month.
