MICHIGAN, USA — Happy Halloween! The forecast will be a treat for some and a trick for others as rain chances vary across West Michigan. The culprit is a weakening low-pressure system, which brought in a round of showers early in the morning hours. Low pressure will traverse across southern Michigan throughout Monday, allowing another round of rain to arrive this afternoon and evening.
