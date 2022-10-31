ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WZZM 13

Trick-or-Treating Forecast: rain chances nearby; most will be dry

MICHIGAN, USA — Happy Halloween! The forecast will be a treat for some and a trick for others as rain chances vary across West Michigan. The culprit is a weakening low-pressure system, which brought in a round of showers early in the morning hours. Low pressure will traverse across southern Michigan throughout Monday, allowing another round of rain to arrive this afternoon and evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy