Washington struggles in Boston, loses 3rd game of the year

BOSTON-Sunday night we had an intriguing match between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics . Two of the NBA’s top players were facing off, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal . Tatum and Beal have been friends since they were children. Tatum and Beal went to high school together in St. Louis, so every time these two meet up it’s always something special for both players. The leaders of their respective franchises were hoping to get their fourth victory of the year for their team. Washington is coming off of a tough loss to Indiana on Friday night 127-117, Beal scored 31 points in the game. Boston also lost on Friday 132-123 in overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers , Tatum would score 32 points. Tatum and Beal’s battle would be a one-sided affair.

The Boston Celtics would cruise to a wire-to-wire win 112-94 over Washington. At one point, Boston held a 25-point lead. Boston shot 44.7% (21/47) from 3-point land and 95% (19/20) from the free-throw line, which were two of the biggest reasons for the team's victory. Jaylen Brown (24 points,10 rebounds) and Jayson Tatum (23 points, 4 rebounds) led the way for the Celtics. The dynamic duo continues to be a dominant force for one of the best teams in the Eastern conference.

Kristaps Porziņģis vs Boston Photo Credit: Bob Dechiara-USA Today

Despite dominating the points in the paint 46 to 28, Washington cannot get anything going consistently throughout the game. Rough performances from Bradley Beal (12 points, 4/16 FG) & Kyle Kuzma (9 points, 3/13 FG) truly hurt this Washington team. Beal and Kuzma have been a critical part of the Wizards’ decent start to the season. Washington can’t get those two going a long night will be in the store majority of the time. Kristaps Porziņģis leads Washington with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Rui Hachimura chipped in with 13 points coming off the bench for the Wizards.

The Wizards will head into Monday’s home contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers with a 3-3 record with hopes of getting back over the .500 mark for the season. The game start will be at 7 PM EST from Capital One Arena.