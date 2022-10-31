ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greta Thunberg to skip 'greenwashing' COP27 climate summit in Egypt

 3 days ago
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said she will skip next month's COP27 talks in Egypt "for many reasons" /AFP

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Sunday she will skip next month's COP27 talks in Egypt, slamming the global summit as a forum for "greenwashing".

"I'm not going to COP27 for many reasons, but the space for civil society this year is extremely limited," she said during a question and answer at the launch of her latest book at London's Southbank Centre.

The 19-year-old activist had previously expressed solidarity on Twitter with "prisoners of conscience" being held in Egypt ahead of the UN's 27th conference on climate, opening in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on November 6.

"The COPs are mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing," she said.

The COP conferences, she added, "are not really meant to change the whole system", but instead encourage gradual progress.

"So as it is, the COPs are not really working, unless of course we use them as an opportunity to mobilise."

Released on Thursday, Thunberg's "The Climate Book" includes about 100 contributions from various experts, including economist Thomas Piketty, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the writer Naomi Klein.

Thunberg's royalties for the book will go to her eponymous foundation, which will distribute them to charitable organisations working on environmental issues.

The activist said she wanted the book to "be educational, which is a bit ironic since my thing is school strikes", referring to her protests in front of the Swedish parliament starting in 2018.

Again and again on Sunday, Thunberg called for more people to get involved in climate activism, saying the time had come for "drastic changes" to the status quo.

"In order to change things, we need everyone -- we need billions of activists," she said.

Comments / 25

john Q
2d ago

Oh no !! With out Greta this summit is over before it starts.. participants save your jet fuel Greta is canceling

Reply
18
ron
2d ago

Can’t blame her . They will get down there and make a bunch of promises then come back to the US and cost the taxpayers a lot of money while the rest of the world just laughs it it and goes back to business as usual

Reply
7
Abby Blum
2d ago

How does this child live? Does she live with zero carbon footprints? Does she live off grid? She's she fly on planes? Does she use plastics of ANY kind? She's she TRULY walk her talk? Hmmmmmm?

Reply(2)
5
AFP

AFP

