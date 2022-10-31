Elaine M. Apperson, MD: Any time there’s a family member with type 1 diabetes, it’s a good idea for the provider and that patient to have a discussion about risk of type 1 diabetes. It doesn’t necessarily mean that that child should be watched like a hawk for any sign or symptom of elevated blood sugar. That can be exhausting for the family, and it’s probably a very low yield. One thing about getting a home glucose meter is that those meters can be very inaccurate. They have a margin of error of about 15%, and checking all the time can be very anxiety provoking. If a child’s blood sugar normally goes up to 125 mg/dL after a meal, or if they drink a slushy from a gas station and it goes up to 130 mg/dL, the family might panic if the meter reads 155 mg/dL. That’s not a position you want to place them in. That said, it could be important to talk about the relatively low risk to family members of getting type 1 diabetes if they have a relative with it. Bear in mind, if that child presents with increased urination, thirst, weight loss, and fatigue, that’s a good patient to screen with a urinalysis and a blood sugar test in the office. I don’t, however, feel strongly that that patient should be referred to an endocrinologist or have genetic screening right there and then. It’s an option that the parents can pursue on their own.

1 DAY AGO