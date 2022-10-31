Read full article on original website
Place of Telemedicine in ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Why don’t we move to segment 2? Disease management and factors guiding treatment selection in ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder]. Birgit, you alluded to some thoughts with regard to treatments as we’re discussing the general clinical burden of ADHD. How are you and most clinicians using telemedicine to manage ADHD in your practice? Are there any differences in private practice vs academic hospital settings? What do you think?
Large-Scale Data Collected from Smart Bed Technology Show Sleep Differences in Pediatric Groups
New data from the International Pediatric Sleep Association (IPSA) Congress 2022 used smart bed technology that revealed consistent findings to previous studies. A Sleep Number study utilized smart bed technology to evaluate sleep parameters in children. Previous studies of the pediatric population are limited and those that have assessed sex differences in sleep parameters have yielded mixed results.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Supplement Formulas Vary from Evidence
An analysis of over-the-counter products show not all AMD-targeting supplements match the recommended dosage from the National Institutes of Health. Commercially available and clinically recommended products with vitamin supplements relevant to treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) may not be consistent in neither price nor availability to patients across the globe, according to findings from a multinational study.
FDA Approves Tenofovir Alafenamide Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus in Pediatric Patients 12 and Older
The FDA recently approved a drug treatment for HBV infection for pediatric patients 12 and older with compensated liver disease. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved 25 mg tablets of tenofovir alafenamide (Vemlidy) as a once-per-day treatment for pediatric patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection who are 12 years and older and have compensated liver disease.
Vitiligo Linked to Reduced Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death
New cohort analysis data suggest the risk of COVID-19 death is about 38% decreased among patients with the autoimmune disease. COVID-19 hospitalization and mortality risk may be significantly decreased among patients with vitiligo, according to findings from a new retrospective cohort analysis. In a new research letter produced by a...
David Rosmarin, MD: Major Takeaways Regarding Phase 3 Trials Evaluating Ruxolitinib for Vitiligo
A discussion regarding the main data points from the Phase 3 TRuE-V clinical trial program assessing the use of ruxolitinib cream for nonsegmental vitiligo. In The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) recently, data from the Phase 3 TRuE-V clinical trial program demonstrated the use of ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura) in patients 12 years of age and older with nonsegmental vitiligo.
Short-Term Air Pollution Exposure Results in Atopic Dermatitis, Itch Increases
A 1-unit increase in mean weekly SPD scores was linked to a 1.4-times increase in clinic visits for itch among adults aged 65 years or old. While wildfires frequently occur in California, they could result in skin exacerbations for atopic dermatitis and itch for adults. A team, led by Raj...
Clinical Burden of ADHD and Impact on Quality of Life
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: The questions that come to mind is, what is the clinical burden of ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] overall in young children, adolescents, and adults? How is it impacting quality of life? I’ll weigh in with the data, but first I want to hear from a clinical perspective. Dr Feld, do you want to get us started?
Research Suggests Increased Risk for Metabolic Syndrome for Vitiligo Patients
A recent study into autoimmune and metabolic disturbances identified an association between these conditions and vitiligo cases. Vitiligo may be considered a risk factor for metabolic syndrome (MetS) as well as insulin resistance (IR), a recent study finds. Associated systemic autoimmune disorders have previously been linked to vitiligo, and researchers...
Family History of Type 1 Diabetes in Pediatric Patients
Elaine M. Apperson, MD: Any time there’s a family member with type 1 diabetes, it’s a good idea for the provider and that patient to have a discussion about risk of type 1 diabetes. It doesn’t necessarily mean that that child should be watched like a hawk for any sign or symptom of elevated blood sugar. That can be exhausting for the family, and it’s probably a very low yield. One thing about getting a home glucose meter is that those meters can be very inaccurate. They have a margin of error of about 15%, and checking all the time can be very anxiety provoking. If a child’s blood sugar normally goes up to 125 mg/dL after a meal, or if they drink a slushy from a gas station and it goes up to 130 mg/dL, the family might panic if the meter reads 155 mg/dL. That’s not a position you want to place them in. That said, it could be important to talk about the relatively low risk to family members of getting type 1 diabetes if they have a relative with it. Bear in mind, if that child presents with increased urination, thirst, weight loss, and fatigue, that’s a good patient to screen with a urinalysis and a blood sugar test in the office. I don’t, however, feel strongly that that patient should be referred to an endocrinologist or have genetic screening right there and then. It’s an option that the parents can pursue on their own.
Treatment Response and Adverse Effects Not Associated with Serum Dupilumab for Atopic Dermatitis
An analysis of serum dupilumab treatment for atopic dermatitis patients suggests a lack of association between either response or adverse effects. A recent study found no association with either treatment response or adverse effects to serum dupilumab in atopic dermatitis (AD) patients for their first year of treatment. The study...
Ahmed Eltelbany, MD: Outcomes for IBD Patients With Obesity
Patients with obesity have higher costs and longer hospital stays for IBD. Patients with obesity often face a number of comorbidities, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). With those comorbidities often comes is an increased risk of mortality, longer hospital stays, and increased medical costs. In an...
