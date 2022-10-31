ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
Sumit Singh: I'd Rather Have Kids than Move to America with Jenny!

During last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Sumit’s meeting with his family did not go as planned. Some key relatives — his parents — were no-shows. He remains thoroughly disowned. After enough badgering about living his life as a grown adult man,...
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Kimberly Menzies Leaves in Tears After Usman Basically Calls Her "Ugly"

Things looked bleak for several toxic couples on the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Kimberly Menzies’ attempt to win over Usman Umar’s mother had blown up in her face. It was not her fault. How could she impress a woman who disapproved before they even met?
These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023

As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database and resource site...
Thai transgender tycoon buys Miss Universe contest

A Thai celebrity media tycoon - who is a transgender woman - has bought the company that runs the Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip is the boss of JKN Global Group, which makes television shows in Thailand. She has starred in the Thai versions...
