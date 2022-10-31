Read full article on original website
Top Singapore Bank DBS Pursues Programmable Digital Dollar (DSGD)
DBS, a top financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets and based in Singapore, has announced an initiative to create a programmable digital Singapore dollars (DSGD). The project has the defacto approval of the Singapore government which recently indicated its support of privately issued stablecoins. The...
One Inc, Hi Marley to Streamline Payment Processing, Improve Customer Experience
One Inc, the digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced that it has integrated the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud with One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform. This integration “allows carriers to conduct text message conversations with claimants inclusive of digital payment, a unified and modern approach.”. The text-based opt-in...
CQG, NUTS Finance Launch Optio Research to Develop Institutional Crypto Infrastructure
CQG, a global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, and NUTS Finance, a blockchain development lab, announced today that they have just launched “Optio Research,” a Web3-based innovation lab “focused on developing decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional investors.”
Payment Tech Provider Form3 Acquires €23M in Debt Venture Funding
Form3, the cloud-native payment technology provider, announced that it has secured a € 23 million venture debt facility “to continue its rapid global expansion and follows its $160 million Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs last year.”. The venture debt funding “provided by Atempo Growth, – which...
Fintech Adyen Introduces Embedded Financial Products
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) has broadened its offering by taking live two new embedded financial products – Capital and Accounts – which are now “available to platform and marketplace businesses in the US and Europe via Adyen’s single integration.”. Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice...
Fintech Firm Veritran Launches Small Business Solution for Financial Institutions
Veritran, a global financial technology solutions provider, launched Fusion by Veritran, a Small Business Solution for the United States market at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas. The flagship solution of the tech company is “designed for freelancers, independent professionals and owners of small businesses, allowing them to better handle their personal and business finances all in one comprehensive solution.”
Coreum Announces Grantee Projects Building on Layer-1 Blockchain Platform
Coreum, a “3rd generation,” layer-1 enterprise-grade blockchain, has announced the first wave of grantee projects “to be built atop the network.”. Backed by the Sologenic Development Foundation, the grantee projects, including Zeeve, Telios, D’Cent Wallet, Stably, Common, and Amber, will “add significant value to the scalability and growth potential of the blockchain’s community.”
Let’s Debunk Some Recent Myth-Making About Blockchain
Blockchain seems to be an endless source of misunderstanding and myth-making, to the extent that sometimes it is treated as a form of magic. Blockchain is awfully cool, it solves an important issue for the internet age, and it is creating a huge amount of economic activity by rearchitecting the internet. None of it, however, is magic, or even sleight-of-hand (after all, transparency is a key part of what makes blockchains work). This article uses simple explanations to debunk recent myth-making from both opponents and proponents of blockchain and decentralization.
Singapore: DBS Tests FX Trading, Government Securities Using Blockchain
DBS, a Singapore-based financial institution that operates across Asia, has announced that it has utilized permissioned DeFi liquidity pools on a public blockchain to test FX trading and government securities transactions. According to DBS, the first industry pilot included JP Morgan, and SBI Digital Asset Holdings with a trade comprised...
Banking Circle Is Reportedly Settling Over 10% of Europe’s B2C E-Commerce Flow
Banking Circle S.A. is set to help US payments providers expand out of the domestic market with low-cost and fast cross-border payments across 25 currencies. Underlining the momentum it has gained as an alternative to correspondent banking for cross-border payments, Banking Circle S.A. is “forecasting a significant uplift in its payments flow for 2022.”
Fintech Firm Rapyd Introduces Multi-Currency Treasury Platform
Rapyd, the fintech platform for global payments, payouts and business everywhere, has announced the launch of a multi-currency Treasury Solution, which is reportedly the “first of its kind” for the APAC area. This solution is described as a collection of cash management features/solutions that optimize the cost and...
UK’s Molo Finance Teams Up with Brilliant Solutions
Molo Finance has partnered with Brilliant Solutions, a distributor of mortgages that sits between mortgage brokers and lenders. This partnership “further underlines Molo’s ambitions to offer fully-digital mortgages on a larger scale and it will provide Brilliant Solutions’ membership of directly authorized (DA) brokers with access to Molo’s extensive specialised buy-to-let product range.”
Bluefin Acquires TECS to Combine Payments, Data Security
Bluefin, the integrated payments firm focused on PCI-validated encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, announced the acquisition of TECS Payment Systems, a global provider of omnichannel payment solutions to acquirers, payment service providers and POS system providers. Consumer demand for omnichannel payment options “has grown at...
1inch Teams Up with Neobank Revolut to Launch Crypto Learn and Earn Course
The ‘Learn & Earn’ course launched with Revolut will “broaden newcomers’ understanding of DeFi and help to shape their decentralized future experience in an easy, fun and efficient way.”. Aiming to empower more people with DeFi knowledge, the 1inch Network is happy to announce “the launch...
Digital Commerce: Karta.io Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
U.S. startup Karta.io, the financial OS for e-commerce teams, announced that it joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. Through the program, Karta.io will “have access to the tools and resources needed to scale its business using the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, Visa’s global payment network, offers.”
India’s Cashfree Payments Introduces Lending Solution to Help Financial Services Firms
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, has rolled out their Disbursement and Collections solution for Lending, “to enable NBFCs and their partner LSPs to comply with the new Digital Lending guidelines.”. Cashfree Payments will “facilitate both digital lending and co-lending use cases through their solution.”...
Swedish Fintech Payer, American Express to Support B2B Payments Across the Nordics
Payer, the B2B technology company specializing in digital conversion, payments, and finance automation, with a mission to digitalize the B2B industry wherever payments play a central role, has announced that it will now facilitate American Express payments “across the Nordics in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.”. This means that...
Ashman Bank, nCino to Enhance Banking Experience for UK Property SMEs
NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), which claims to be a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced its partnership with Ashman Bank, a new entrant bank with plans “to transform the banking experience for UK property SMEs, a £90bn market opportunity.”
Alpha Venture DAO, Sei to Support DeFi Innovations
Sei, a first sector specific Layer 1 specialized for trading and fastest chain to finality, joins together with Alpha Venture DAO, a Web 3.0 venture builder, “to deliver the most competitive incubation program, ‘Alpha Incubate Batch 2’ to DeFi builders.”. They are collaborating to give innovators hands-on...
TIFIN’s Wealth Division Announces AI Platform for Client Personalization
TIFIN, the Fintech platform known for its highly engaging products fueled by advanced data science and machine learning, has launched what it claims to be “a first-of-its-kind platform for client personalization.”. The platform “to facilitate modern personalization will be offered by its TIFIN Wealth division to financial intermediaries in...
