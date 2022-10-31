ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 4

Joni Waldt
2d ago

Lady you could do a lot better than that you don’t need no man that’s so insecure about himself . He question you about everything. Move on!

Reply
5
Related
People

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
People

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
The Hollywood Gossip

WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer

Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
OK! Magazine

'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast

Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.” BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE'...
UTAH STATE
Tyla

The 40 baby names set to go extinct in 2023

40 baby names for boys and girls are set to go extinct next year and the list of the likely candidates to be shuffled off has been put together. Over the many, many years that humans have walked the planet people have gone by plenty of names, many of which have fallen by the wayside and never been picked up again.
Popculture

Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
People

People

347K+
Followers
57K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy