Read full article on original website
Joni Waldt
2d ago
Lady you could do a lot better than that you don’t need no man that’s so insecure about himself . He question you about everything. Move on!
Reply
5
Related
Horrified '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want Angela Fired as TLC Airs Shocking Scene
"Pretty gross. I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors," wrote one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan about Angela Deem.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships
Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
90 Day Fiancé Fans Notice Major Editing Errors In Big Ed And Liz's Blow-up Fight, Which Raises Major Questions
90 Day Fiancé fans are questioning some things about Big Ed and Liz following a reveal by a fan.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Jazz Jennings Has Been Open About Her Weight Transformation Over the Years: Photos and Quotes
Fans have watched Jazz Jennings go through a drastic weight transformation over the years. The I Am Jazz star has been open about her struggles with weight and has discussed the topic on her TLC show, as well as on social media. One of the first times Jazz discussed her...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding
In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Displays Bloody Wounds on Happily Ever After: What Happened?
On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem’s vicious fight with Michael took center stage. She flew to Nigeria, not to visit her husband, but to ambush and investigate him. When her surprise visit to his home in the middle of the night...
Singer Mikaben, 41, Died After Collapsing On Stage & His Pregnant Wife Has 'No Words'
Mikaben, a popular Haitian singer, died suddenly at the age of 41 over the weekend, after collapsing in the middle of a performance in France. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The musician, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, was performing in Paris...
Where Is ‘Breaking Amish’ Star Jeremiah Raber Today? Details on His Job, Relationship Status, More
Breaking Amish star Jeremiah Raber has come a long way since he first appeared on the hit reality series, though he hit a few bumps in the road. Keep scrolling to find out where Jeremiah is today!. Jeremiah Raber Was in the ICU. Jeremiah was admitted to the intensive care...
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"
With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’: Fans Defend Libby After Her Sister Becky’s Horrible Comment About Deporting Andrei
Following a recent episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,' viewers are divided on whether Andrei is worse than Libby's notorious family, especially her sister Becky.
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days
When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
The Hollywood Gossip
WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer
Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast
Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.” BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE'...
The 40 baby names set to go extinct in 2023
40 baby names for boys and girls are set to go extinct next year and the list of the likely candidates to be shuffled off has been put together. Over the many, many years that humans have walked the planet people have gone by plenty of names, many of which have fallen by the wayside and never been picked up again.
Popculture
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
People
347K+
Followers
57K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 4