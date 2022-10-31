Read full article on original website
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
Horrified '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want Angela Fired as TLC Airs Shocking Scene
"Pretty gross. I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors," wrote one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan about Angela Deem.
’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?
Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’: Fans Defend Libby After Her Sister Becky’s Horrible Comment About Deporting Andrei
Following a recent episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,' viewers are divided on whether Andrei is worse than Libby's notorious family, especially her sister Becky.
‘Married at First Sight’: Miguel’s Behavior Is Raising Huge Red Flags, According to Some Fans
Miguel's behavior during the 'Married at First Sight' couples retreat was a major red flag, according to some of the show's fans.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Ant Anstead Selling House Across Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger Amid Christina Hall Custody Battle
Ant Anstead is selling his house across the street from girlfriend Renée Zellweger on the heels of his custody battle with HGTV star Christina Hall.
Where Is ’Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown and Why Did He Leave the Show?
Catching up. Matt Brown made his debut on Alaskan Bush People in 2014 and remained on the show until his exit in 2019. Keep reading to find out why he left the show, what he’s up to now and more. Why Did Matt Brown Leave ‘Alaskan Bush People’?...
realitytitbit.com
My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body
Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
Woman left in hysterics after dad catches 'multi-legged creature' in the bathroom
A mum says she was left in hysterics when she came home to discover her dad had hunted down and 'trapped' a creature lurking in her bathroom, only for it to turn out to be something much less scary. Jen Robinson's dad, Pete Robinson, had popped over to fix a...
'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship
A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
Married at First Sight star arrested for controlling and coercive behavior after 3 ex-partners filed complaints, reports say
George Roberts, 40, currently appearing in the UK edition of Married at First Sight, was arrested for controlling and coercive behavior, reports say.
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar Reveals Disgusting Reason Why Her Cousin Never Tried to Molest Her
Amy Duggar has said some very pointed things about her cousin, Josh Duggar, over the years. At one point, for example, she trashed the convicted child sex offender as a psychopath. Now, however, in a new interview with The Sun, Amy relays something pointed Josh once said to her. Something...
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days
When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
Jazz Jennings Has Been Open About Her Weight Transformation Over the Years: Photos and Quotes
Fans have watched Jazz Jennings go through a drastic weight transformation over the years. The I Am Jazz star has been open about her struggles with weight and has discussed the topic on her TLC show, as well as on social media. One of the first times Jazz discussed her...
A Woman Says An Older Guy She Briefly Dated Left Her 'Millions' & She Feels Weird Taking It
What would you do if someone you briefly dated several years ago suddenly died and left their millions of dollars to you?. A Reddit user confessed that she’s found herself in that awkward situation, and she's been feeling very weird about accepting the cash. The poster says she met...
Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles
Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
