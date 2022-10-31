Read full article on original website
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Brian Austin Green Reveals What It’s Like Co-Parenting With Megan Fox 2.5 Years After Split
Brian Austin Green and his ex-wife Megan Fox are taking co-parenting in stride. The actor, 49, told E! Online in a new interview that they’re working things out, sans the drama. “We co parent really well together,” he told the outlet, via People magazine. “And we don’t fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, so when we do get time, cherish it.” Brian, who shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with the Transformers actress, 36, said it works out to everyone’s benefit to be respectful. “It’s an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time.”
Julia Roberts Puts On A Leggy Display In A Navy Romper On Jimmy Kimmel—We're Speechless!
Julia Roberts has nailed yet another chic fall ensemble while promoting her latest film, Ticket to Paradise— and just stunned fans in a sultry romper while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Oscar winner, 54, rocked a navy blue, blazer-esque romper that showed off her toned legs and timeless, effortlessly cool style. The Pretty Woman icon’s long-sleeved, knee-length piece was from the Thom Browne x Adidas x Gucci collaboration, and featured exposed pockets, a striped design at the end of her sleeves, and gold buttons.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'
Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
Angelina Jolie Shops With Daughter Vivienne, 14, Amid Brad Pitt Lawsuit Drama: Photos
Angelina Jolie scored some bonding time with her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, on Oct. 5. The ladies hit up a grocery store for a casual outing, and were photographed by paparazzi as they exited the establishment. Vivienne led the way, pushing a shopping cart while wearing a t-shirt and grey sweatpants. Meanwhile, Angie wore a white maxi dress with a grey shawl over her shoulders. She had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail and rocked slide sandals and sunglasses to complete her look.
Burt Reynolds Said the Biggest ‘Gunsmoke’ Surprise Was James Arness Refusing to ‘Play the Star’
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness carried himself in a way that completely shocked Burt Reynolds, standing out as one of the most significant moments of his career.
Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis
Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama
Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa Rock 70+ Costumes For Halloween 2022 Show
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest always go all-out for their Halloween show on Live With Kelly & Ryan and this year was no different! In 2022, Halloween fell on a Monday, which meant that Kelly and Ryan helped kick off the week in epic style. As always, they rocked dozens of costumes for their show, including some that were included in pre-taped segments, and others that were worn live onstage.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple
Longing for love? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. The Tennessee native and “Rap Devil” singer met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin […]
‘Taurus’ Trailer Stars Machine Gun Kelly as Troubled Musician Navigating Fame
Machine Gun Kelly stars in Taurus, a semi-autobiographical film about a musician “looking for inspiration to record one final song before delving further into his drug addiction,” according to IndieWire. Born Colson Baker, Kelly reunites with Taurus director and writer Tim Sutton after the two worked together on...
Reese Witherspoon Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine In A Figure-Hugging Brown Dress At The 'From Scratch' Premiere
Reese Witherspoon will never stop wowing us with her talk show and red carpet looks. Fresh from her stunning appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, for which she wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black dress, she has turned heads once again, this time at the From Scratch premiere that took place at the Netflix Tudum Theater on Monday, October 17th!
Matthew Perry Takes Several Digs at Keanu Reeves in His Memoir, but Why?
Few actors in Hollywood are more universally beloved than Keanu Reeves, who has been a movie star for 30 years but still seems remarkably grounded. However, in a new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry takes a couple of shots at the Speed actor that led some to wonder whether the Friends alum has something against him.
Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy Speech Pays Tribute to His Two Kids
If there is one thing Jason Sudeikis is good at, it’s loving his kids. Fortunately, he’s also a talented actor, and a hilarious comedian, and he seems like he’s a pretty great guy all around. Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy speech in 2022 was a nod to his children. The talented Ted Lasso star mentioned his son and daughter during his acceptance speech, and he told them he loves them. It’s not the first time he’s done this on stage while accepting an award, but it makes his fans want to know more about the kids. Jason Sudeikis’ Emmy speech was darling, but his kids are even more darling.
Tom Hanks Makes ‘SNL’ Appearance With Jack Harlow in Movie Sketch and as David S. Pumpkins
Tom Hanks made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in a sketch with host Jack Harlow that spoofed Hollywood’s portrayal of Southern culture. Harlow, the Kentucky-born rapper who has become a hot ticket and a hearthrob as a hip hop musician, was featured in a sketch set in a hardscrabble AA meeting room populated by a group of stereotypically Southern characters engaging in a recovery meeting. Harlow played a begrudging attendee who finally confesses during to the group that he’s always had an offbeat idea for a Pixar movie involving suitcases. As Harlow cheekily bared his soul, Tom Hanks burst...
Jessica Biel Stuns In Plunging Black Gown With Bows With Justin Timberlake At 2022 CHLA Gala
Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake proved they are still one of Hollywood’s hottest couples! The Seventh Heaven actress and her multihyphenate beau arrived to the 2022 CHLA Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday (October 8) looking every inch the glamorous, loved-up movie stars. Rocking a black frock featuring a plunging neckline and an array of bows and fringe puffs, Jessica was the talk of the town. Justin, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in his classic tuxedo.
