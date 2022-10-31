ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles

HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Constables Arrest a Wanted Felon

On October 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a welfare check on a female walking in the middle of the road in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive. She was identified as Kelly Honaker. Further investigation revealed she had an open Felony Warrant for Burglary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff assists Harris County Sheriff’s Office in search for 2 suspects in Magnolia

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The suspects wrecked their vehicle in the area of State Highway 149 and Jackson Road in Magnolia and fled on foot.
MAGNOLIA, TX
ABC13 Houston

Father and 1-year-old daughter dead after he stabbed child and then himself, Rosenberg police say

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect and 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert are both dead, Rosenberg police confirmed Wednesday morning. The alert was issued Tuesday for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez and her father, 24-year-old Alexander Ordonez Barrios, who was wanted in connection with her disappearance after police said he went into Riverside Towing/Auto Collision, stabbed a man multiple times, and took his tow truck just before 6 p.m.
ROSENBERG, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13

Thirteen indictments were returned last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 23-year-old Diomiro Enrique Barboza Chacin and 19-year-old Jayson My’leaq Brown, both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Nicole Lynn Felps, for Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money/Security. 39-year-old Ryan Wade Brauner and 38-year-old...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy