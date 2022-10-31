Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles
HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
kingwood.com
Constables Arrest a Wanted Felon
On October 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a welfare check on a female walking in the middle of the road in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive. She was identified as Kelly Honaker. Further investigation revealed she had an open Felony Warrant for Burglary of...
Click2Houston.com
3 people found shot, 9 detained during reported human smuggling incident in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after three people were found shot and nine people were arrested during a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the incident in the Motel 6 parking lot, located at 2930 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., around 11:30...
BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'
Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said. Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a...
Caught on Camera: Driver collides with deer on Will Clayton Pkwy in northeast Harris County
In typical deer fashion, a deer decided to cross a busy street as soon as cars were coming and it was caught on camera, shown below (It is not too gory, but viewer discretion is advised).
cw39.com
Roommate shoots suspect in home invasion in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas (KIAH) — A woman was held at gunpoint in her own home in Spring on Monday night. It happened around 11 p.m. as the woman was walking back to her home on the 24000 block of Stratton Creek Drive when two armed men approached her. Harris County...
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff assists Harris County Sheriff’s Office in search for 2 suspects in Magnolia
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The suspects wrecked their vehicle in the area of State Highway 149 and Jackson Road in Magnolia and fled on foot.
fox26houston.com
Aggravated kidnapping investigation leads to chase in Harris, Montgomery counties
Authorities say an investigation into a report of an aggravated kidnapping led to a pursuit that ended in Montgomery County. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they initially responded to a call about an aggravated kidnapping earlier in the day on Sunday. The investigation then led them to another location.
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported.
HPD arrests 2 men for entering nightclub in Midtown with guns
A deputy who thought a man was planning to steal a bottle from a nightclub was actually carrying a weapon in his waistband.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Bail bondsman shot, wife struck with gun in front of their son during robbery outside NE Houston business, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video has been released of two robbery suspects who shot a bail bondsman and injured his wife in front of their son outside his business earlier this month, according to the Houston Police Department. The aggravated robbery was reported on Oct. 12 around midnight outside...
ABC13 Houston
Father and 1-year-old daughter dead after he stabbed child and then himself, Rosenberg police say
ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect and 1-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert are both dead, Rosenberg police confirmed Wednesday morning. The alert was issued Tuesday for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez and her father, 24-year-old Alexander Ordonez Barrios, who was wanted in connection with her disappearance after police said he went into Riverside Towing/Auto Collision, stabbed a man multiple times, and took his tow truck just before 6 p.m.
1 of 2 suspects wanted in active investigation arrested in chase that ended in crash, deputies say
After the suspects crashed, a DPS high-altitude surveillance plane got involved and tracked them into the woods, deputies said. Only one of them was detained and arrested.
wbrz.com
Suspect spent months on the run after Louisiana killing, later arrested 1,500 miles away
BOGALUSA - A Texas man implicated in a deadly drive-by shooting in south Louisiana was arrested in another state Tuesday after spending over two months evading law enforcement. The Bogalusa Police Department said the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Myers, was one of at least three people involved in the Aug. 23...
mocomotive.com
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County following SWAT standoff, sheriff office says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One man was arrested, while another remains on the run following a SWAT standoff in Magnolia Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 149 and Jackson Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it all…
KHOU
Pregnant woman robbed at gunpoint by men pretending to be CenterPoint Energy workers, court documents say
HUMBLE, Texas — An 18-year-old has been arrested after he pretended to be a CenterPoint Energy worker and allegedly robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint. Court records claim Xavier Cuenca, 18, and one other person forced their way into her Humble area home in October. Police are still searching...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cold case arrest: Shepherd man charged with 2019 murder of Polunsky corrections officer
Robert Dale Clary, 65, of Shepherd, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, for the murder of Rhonda Richardson of Shepherd, Texas. Richardson was a corrections officer with the Polunsky Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She was survived by her three children and five grandchildren. Investigators found Richardson’s...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13
Thirteen indictments were returned last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 23-year-old Diomiro Enrique Barboza Chacin and 19-year-old Jayson My’leaq Brown, both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Nicole Lynn Felps, for Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money/Security. 39-year-old Ryan Wade Brauner and 38-year-old...
27-year-old gunman may have defended mom from ex-boyfriend when shots fired, deputies say
The district attorney's office has declined to pursue charges after the shooting in northwest Harris County on Monday
Click2Houston.com
Man shot to death outside SE Houston convenience store early Halloween morning, police say
HOUSTON – Search underway for a gunman who shot and killed another man outside a convenience store early Monday in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 a.m. at the store, located in the 9900 block of Bessemer Street. Police said...
