Kids enjoy books and candy at Kentwood "Trunk or Treat"

Parents, kids, and even some dogs got dressed up on Sunday for a "Trunk or Treat" event in Kentwood.

This one happened at Kellogg Woods Park and included games and prizes as well as candy.

Organizers say it was a fun way to celebrate Halloween and still be able to keep a close eye on everything, saying that hosting a Halloween event in one location is safer than having kids go door-to-door.

"Safety is our number one topic online that we're concerned about right now. And as long as we can keep our babies safe for the community, we're good to go. And the kids are having fun," said Capriece Polson.

While there was plenty of sweet treats to be had, there were also some "treats for the mind."

Sandy Birkins, a volunteer from the downtown library, passed out books. Many of them were books she got from the library's book sale.

"It makes my heart so happy that I know these kids are going to be reading Halloween books today," she said, adding that reading "just sparks something inside you to keep on learning. And I think it's great for kids to read. Helps them with everything, I think."

This was the second year organizers put this event together, but Polson says it's just going to get better from here.

"Stay tuned for next year," she said.

