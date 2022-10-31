Read full article on original website
Big Country
2d ago
shake and bake if you're not first your last -Thats how Ross ran melons back in probation days good thing for crash derby
3
GV Mike
2d ago
he beat Hamlin. that's all that matters
22
NASCAR driver disqualified after Martinsville playoff race
While it didn’t affect the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, Brad Keselowski lost a season-high result after the race at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski hadn’t finished in the top four since the October race at the track last season.
NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs Unhappy News
Ty Gibbs has received a ton of heat over the past few days for wrecking teammate Brandon Jones en route to winning Saturday's race at Martinsville Speedway. Hall of Fame football coach Joe Gibbs commented on his grandson knocking out Jones in a race that he needed to win. Gibbs...
Look: Bubba Wallace Heartbroken Over Takeoff Death News
Early Tuesday morning, the media world learned that rapper Takeoff was shot and killed after an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. Takeoff, a part of Migos, was just 28 years old. In the hours since his tragic passing, the sports world has taken to social media to remember him and pray for his family.
FOX Sports
What do other NASCAR drivers think of Ross Chastain's daring move?
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The finishes of the races during the Martinsville Speedway weekend will have fans talking and drivers wondering about how they will impact the championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, on the final lap to win the Xfinity...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News
On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season. According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.
LOOK: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pulls Off Awesome ‘League of Their Own’ Halloween Costume
Dale Earnhardt Jr. might’ve won this year’s best Halloween costume contest. The popular NASCAR figure used a classic baseball film to inspire this year’s outfit. Earnhardt broke out a Jimmy Dugan costume, the manager in the hit movie A League of Their Own. The character was played by Hollywood star Tom Hanks in 1992, but if there’s a remake, Earnhardt might be able to fill the role.
Kyle Larson's Wife Katelyn Shotgunned a Beer in Victory Lane After His 2021 Title Win
Last November, Kyle Larson capped off a dominant NASCAR season with a win at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Larson came into the 2021 season following a lengthy suspension in 2020 that was handed down by officials after Larson said a racial slur during a NASCAR iRacing livestream event. The resulting controversy led to Larson's firing from Chip Ganassi Racing, and from mid-April to October 2020, Larson was suspended from NASCAR competition.
Popculture
NASCAR Star Gets Married in South Carolina Ceremony
A NASCAR star is now a married man. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tied the knot with Madyson Joy Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. According to PEOPLE, more than 200 friends and family members were in attendance, and Stenhouse Jr. was joined by his best man and father Rick Stenhouse Sr. along with his six groomsmen including 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.
thecomeback.com
Kyle Larson slams Ross Chastain’s epic NASCAR move
NASCAR driver Ross Chastain wowed fans and home audiences when he made a “video game” move to get into the Championship Four at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. However, not everyone was a big fan of the move. In the final lap of the race, Chastain found himself just...
NASCAR World Reacts To Tyler Reddick Health News
NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick had to leave Sunday's race early due to health reasons. On Monday, Reddick released a statement explaining more about what he's dealing with. "During the restart at the beginning of stage two, I was involved in a stack up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle," Reddick said. "After being evaluated in the infield care center the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take.
Ross Chastain details the NASCAR wall ride; New rule coming?
“I hope this takes NASCAR to the number one moment on SportsCenter.”. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the final playoff elimination race. The race ended with the highlight of the decade. Ross Chastain rides wall at Martinsville; Passes 5 cars (Video) Ross Chastain pulled a hail mary on the final...
Road & Track
Here’s How Other Drivers Reacted to Chastain’s Absurd Wall Ride
Ross Chastain's ballsy "wall-ride" pass in this past weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race inspired shock and awe, and not just from fans. The drivers who watched it happen in front of them had a similar reaction to those watching in the stands and at home. They knew they witnessed something extraordinary.
Road & Track
Here's the Telemetry for Ross Chastain's Wild Wall Ride
No, we're not yet tired of talking about Ross Chastain's wall ride. FOX's NASCAR Race Hub put together an animation of the move complete with telemetry, and it confirms that Chastain was fully committed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
What to know about NASCAR championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR championship week is here! The final four drivers in each of the three top series — Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Trucks — will battle this weekend at Phoenix Raceway to settle the 2022 titles. Here's what to know about the best weekend in stock car racing: When are the championship races at Phoenix...
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move
Ross Chastain provided a superb physics lesson at Martinsville. Here’s how he managed to pass five cars in the last half-lap of the race. Imagine swinging a tennis ball tied to a string above your head. The ball moves in a circle because of the string. That string provides...
NASCAR's favorite villain pulled off the impossible with a video-game move, and some drivers are not happy
Ross Chastain looked like he was eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs with one lap to go. Then he went into video-game mode and saved his season.
JR Motorsports set for big announcement in November 2022
JR Motorsports and Bass Pro Shops are set for a special announcement on Tuesday, November 1 at 3:00 PM ET in Concord, North Carolina.
Truth About Cars
Crash to Win: NASCAR Was Genuinely Exciting On Sunday
You probably missed it, but one of the most exciting moments in modern motorsport occurred over the weekend. Ross Chastain needed to make up five positions on the last lap of the Xfinity 500 if he wanted to make it to the playoffs and opted to throw his car into the outside wall of Martinsville Speedway, remembering that he’d seen that strategy work in old video games. The resulting moment is genuinely surreal to watch, primarily because it worked so well.
