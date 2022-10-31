ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc. searches for Codi Bigsby, Shanita Eure-Lewis

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
A local search team was out Sunday, hoping to find leads on some high-profile missing person cases on the peninsula.

Members of W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc. were out in York County Sunday looking for missing Hampton toddler Codi Bigsby and missing Newport News woman Shanita Eure-Lewis .

Searchers met at Yorktown Middle School in the morning and looked around Crawford Road. In addition, to Bigsby and Eure-Lewis, crews said they're also looking out for anyone else who might be missing.

"As far as people, no. We've not found anybody since probably summertime, and that was two teenage runaways from Hampton," said W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc. CEO Joe Sablinski. Right now, we're kind of hunting information. We've put out requests to all of the families if there's anything they can aid us with that might give us a different place to search or maybe a better piece of ground to search."

Codi Bigsby was reported missing in January. His father, Cory Bigsby, is set to stand trial in November. He faces several felony charges of child neglect unrelated to Codi's disappearance.

Eure-Lewis' husband has been charged with first-degree murder related to Shanita's disappearance.

