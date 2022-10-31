Vehicle destroyed in Belle Vernon after crashing, catching fire

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A car was destroyed after it caught fire in Belle Vernon on Sunday.

A member of the Rostraver Central Fire Department said the fire happened on the 1300 block of Rostraver Road in Belle Vernon.

The department shared photos of the fire early Sunday morning after the fire broke out.

Firefighters say the vehicle caught fire after it crashed. Rostraver Township Police are investigating the cause of that crash.

The department said there were no injuries at the scene.

Rostraver Road was closed for around 2 hours as crews responded.

