Belle Vernon, PA

Vehicle destroyed in Belle Vernon after crashing, catching fire

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTIdQ_0isYkqSH00

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A car was destroyed after it caught fire in Belle Vernon on Sunday.

A member of the Rostraver Central Fire Department said the fire happened on the 1300 block of Rostraver Road in Belle Vernon.

The department shared photos of the fire early Sunday morning after the fire broke out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taJVq_0isYkqSH00

Firefighters say the vehicle caught fire after it crashed. Rostraver Township Police are investigating the cause of that crash.

The department said there were no injuries at the scene.

Rostraver Road was closed for around 2 hours as crews responded.

