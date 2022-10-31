ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
NECN

Tom Brady Heaps Praise on Bill Belichick as Patriots Coach Makes History

Brady shares kind words for Belichick as Patriots coach makes history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Time heals all wounds, and Tom Brady is in a place where he can sing his former boss' praises. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked Monday on his "Let's Go!" podcast with...
NECN

Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman Leaves Win Vs. Penguins With Injury

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leaves win vs. Penguins with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins pulled off a stunning 6-5 comeback win on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime Tuesday night, but it came at a price. B's goaltender Jeremy Swayman had to be...
NECN

Chiefs' Travis Kelce Calls Out Patriots Fans for Heckling His Mother

Travis Kelce calls out Patriots fans for heckling his mother originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Travis Kelce and the New England Patriots have never gotten along. But Kelce says his disdain for the franchise is personal. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who has had multiple battles with the...
NECN

Hampus Lindholm Emerges as Bruins' Early Season MVP After Stunning Win

Lindholm emerges as Bruins' early season MVP after stunning win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There was plenty of talk before the NHL trade deadline last season that Hampus Lindholm wasn't the elite defenseman he used to be, and that giving up a bunch of quality assets for him would be a poor decision.
