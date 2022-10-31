Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Middletown Police Department Officer Evan Barone is the recipient of the New York State Police Officer Medal of Valor for demonstrating exceptional courage and bravery in service to his community. Officer Barone was on routine patrol when he was flagged down by a woman whose ex-boyfriend refused to leave her home. Seconds after stopping to help, Officer Barone was shot and despite being seriously wounded, he fired back, struck his assailant, and protected the woman, several children and other adults who witnessed the unprovoked attack. He is the first officer from the Middletown Police Department to be recognized with the award, also known as the Governor’s Police Officer of the Year Award.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO