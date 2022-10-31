Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Alert Issued For Possible Rabid Skunks In Town Of Poughkeepsie
Residents in one Hudson Valley town are being warned that aggressive skunks have been seen in the area and may be rabid. The incidents took place in Dutchess County in the area of Rochdale Road in the town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Nov. 1, said the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health.
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
Popular Kingston Hair Salon Finally Opens New Location
After months of planning and a few delays, the salon has opened its doors!. Earlier this year we told you that another popular business has decided to pick up shop and move out of the Hudson Valley Mall. The folks at C&C Unisex Hair Design announced in June that they were leaving the once-thriving mall for a brand-new building close by.
Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town
Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you. This is crazy, one Hudson Valley town has been forced to issue a rabid skunk warning and they are alerting residents of a major problem that's going on.
Unsolved Orange County Murder Case Looking for New Clues
Cold cases in the United States have gripped our attention for decades, and unfortunately, the Hudson Valley isn't immune to these unsolved crimes. Recently, renewed interest has been shown in one of the most tragic cases in Orange County, NY history. The Case of Dawn Marino in Orange County, NY.
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 31
You might assume that winter is the most dangerous time of year to drive, and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong; however, more crashes happen in the fall than in the winter because more cars are on the roads in the fall. For a largely rural/suburban county like Dutchess, the...
‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie
A popular restaurant with a cult following now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
First urgent care sets up shop in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – The City of Port Jervis has had no urgent care medical facilities until now. Dr. Brandon O’Connor has opened the first such facility – O’Connor Medical Urgent Care – at 9 Orchard Street. His wife, Sarah Little, is also a medical doctor,...
State: Gov. Hochul Recognizes Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone for Exceptional Valor
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Middletown Police Department Officer Evan Barone is the recipient of the New York State Police Officer Medal of Valor for demonstrating exceptional courage and bravery in service to his community. Officer Barone was on routine patrol when he was flagged down by a woman whose ex-boyfriend refused to leave her home. Seconds after stopping to help, Officer Barone was shot and despite being seriously wounded, he fired back, struck his assailant, and protected the woman, several children and other adults who witnessed the unprovoked attack. He is the first officer from the Middletown Police Department to be recognized with the award, also known as the Governor’s Police Officer of the Year Award.
City of Poughkeepsie Names First Ever Director of Youth Services
Big news for the City of Poughkeepsie! City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison has announced the creation of the Director of Youth Services position, and how it will be key to the city's overall strategy to create a Children's Cabinet to bring together school districts, government agencies, child-serving community organizations and other local stakeholders to improve the lives of youth and families. Rolison announced that Karen Williams has been named the first Director of Youth Services.
Wappinger Drivers Calm Down, Gas isn’t $7 a Gallon, Yet
One gas sign in Dutchess County has some drivers concerned. Over the weekend while I was driving in the town of Wappinger, I drove past a sign that has been the topic of conversation from many drivers. If you haven't been near the newly completed traffic circle near the Hudson Valley Regional Airport on Route 376 in Wappinger, you might not be aware that a new gas station is getting ready to open soon.
Molinaro Proposes Budget For Dutchess In 2023
Every year our elected representatives across the country, in every state, city and town ponder and analyze the ways in which they can better our communities. Now with the end of 2022 in sight, representatives are putting forward ideas and plans for 2023. However, much like anything else, nothing can be done without crunching the numbers and calculating the cost.
National organization says Newburgh’s Downing Park is ‘at risk’
NEWBURGH – The Cultural Landscape Foundation has issued a report looking at “threatened and at-risk landscapes” across the country and Newburgh’s Andrew Jackson Downing Park is among them. The 35-acre park, which opened on July 4, 1897, faces “chronic underfunding resulting in long-lasting deterioration,” the Washington,...
Walden Savings Bank Hires Two for Key Positions
MONTGOMERY – Walden Savings Bank announced the hiring of two seasoned banking professionals in key positions at its New Windsor and Middlehope branches. Angela Ellis, whose more than 20 years of experience with financial institutions includes having managed two branches simultaneously, was named the Branch Manager in New Windsor. Melessia Robinson, who brings more than 20 years of experience at a variety of companies, including three years as a Branch Supervisor, has been named Branch Operations Manager in Middlehope.
From Jamaica to Poughkeepsie: Project Designer Dwayne Hibbert Joins Tinkelman Architecture
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Dwayne Hibbert, a project designer who has gained a broad range of experience at firms in Jamaica, on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, has joined Tinkelman Architecture as a project designer. Hibbert began his career in Kingston, Jamaica, where is a...
Very Contagious Disease That Kills Infants Returns To New York, Hudson Valley
Three Hudson Valley infants have been diagnosed with a very contagious disease that officials fear is spreading again across New York. The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than 2 years of age in different geographic regions of the Sullivan County.
‘Pioneers’ of Upstate New York Food Scene Selling Beloved Business
Owners of an award-winning Hudson Valley business known for its "feel-good food" are looking for someone to take over. On Monday, a spokesperson from Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that "Pioneers of the Catskills' Food Scene Are Handing Down Their Business."
Second Time in a Week! Orange County has Big Lottery Winner
Orange County is quickly becoming the luckiest county in the Hudson Valley!. In the last few weeks, many of us have gotten caught up in Powerball "mania" all across the Hudson Valley! Just last week there was a big winner in Chester, where one player won a cool $1 million second prize in the popular game. With nobody matching all five numbers and the Powerball in quite some time, the current jackpot for this Wednesday (11/2) is $1.2 Billion.
Fire in vacant Newburgh building
NEWBURGH – Fire broke out in a boarded up vacant building at 225 Third Street in the City of Newburgh at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm fire required Newburgh personnel to be called back in addition to several Town of Newburgh fire companies. Firefighters brought in fans to clean...
