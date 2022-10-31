Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
81-year-old woman out of Fort Lauderdale found safe
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Silver Alert has been withdrawn for an 81-year-old woman. Fort Lauderdale Police had asked the public for any information on Joyce Jucha, Tuesday night. Jucha has been located and is safe. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspect after man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Miami’s Little River neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Authorities with the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after 1 found fatally shot inside vehicle
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrived in a neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade after an alleged shooting. A car was seen between 83rd and 82nd streets on North Miami Court with a yellow tarp over the driver-side door, around 9 a.m., Wednesday. The Miami-Dade Police Department said there was a...
WSVN-TV
One dead after being struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Northwest Ninth Avenue, just after 5 a.m., Tuesday. Investigators were seen combing the area for clues, as the train and traffic around the area sat at a standstill. First...
WSVN-TV
Silver alert issued for 81-year-old woman out of Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old woman. Fort Lauderdale Police are asking the public for any information on Joyce Jucha. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen...
NBC Miami
FHP Investigating Crash on MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade County Tuesday morning. Miami Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Watson Island. It was unknown if there were any injuries. The...
WSVN-TV
Border Patrol investigating after 2 suspected migrant vessels wash ashore in South Beach and Elliot Key
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant boat washed ashore in South Beach. The boat made landfall Wednesday morning. A viewer sent a video to 7News of the remains of the vessel. It was shot near the South Pointe Pier. Then, 7Skyforce flew above another abandoned vessel in Elliot Key,...
Click10.com
US Coast Guard finds scuba diver dead after vanishing off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recovery of the body of a 36-year-old diver on Wednesday. Vitali Kremez had a scuba tank and was wearing a black wetsuit when he vanished on Tuesday off Hollywood Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for Kremez with some...
WSVN-TV
Police deal with two separate incidents in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the streets in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7Skyforce hovered over some of the trouble, Tuesday morning. First, a bus was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue, after police said an unruly passenger acted up on the bus. Officers checked that person’s...
Woman injured in fiery crash credits boyfriend with saving her life
From her hospital bed at Jackson Memorial in Miami, Su Hninyi shared her story of survival following a fiery crash last week in Delray Beach.
NBC Miami
Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Davie
Police are investigating a crash in Davie involving a car hitting a building that killed one person early Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Davie Police said two cars were involved in the crash in the intersection. One driver...
WSVN-TV
Video shows police chase in Miami Beach, 1 in custody
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video obtained exclusively by 7News shows police chasing down a man accused of gunning for trouble on South Beach. The video shows an encounter between Miami Beach Police officers and a wanted man Wednesday morning. The man is accused of pulling out a gun during an aggravated assault, moments earlier.
bulletin-news.com
Five Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale
A automobile accident that occurred at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning resulted in five injuries. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the collision happened shortly after 7 a.m. on North Federal Highway, 6400, block. One of the victims received on-site care and was later released. Holy...
WSVN-TV
Police standoff underway in Coconut Creek apartment after man threatens family
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers were on the scene at an apartment complex in Coconut Creek after a call about a domestic dispute. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m., Wednesday after a man threatened his family with a gun at the Carrington Apartments on the 4800 block of North State Road 7.
WSVN-TV
Body of missing diver found in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of a missing diver has been found. The body of Vitali Kremez was found on Hollywood Beach, Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard spent days searching for the 36-year-old after he vanished off the coast, Sunday. Kremez’s body was found by people who were...
NBC Miami
All WB Lanes Closed After Crash on MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade
All westbound lanes were closed Tuesday morning after a car crash on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade County. Miami Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Watson Island. No injures were reported at this time. Drivers are...
NBC Miami
Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police
Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
WSVN-TV
17-year-old boy who went missing in Tamarac found
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have located a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Tamarac. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Watson Elias had been last seen along the 4100 block of West Commercial Boulevard at around 1 a.m., Monday. Elias was safely located early Tuesday morning in Lauderdale...
Click10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
WSVN-TV
Residents evacuated after building partially collapses in Hialeah; officials deem building unsafe
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have deemed a building in Hialeah unsafe after it partially collapsed. Residents at the building at West 23rd Street and Palm Avenue were evacuated, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the damage where an upper level walkway fell. “Thank God there were no...
