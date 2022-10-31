ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

81-year-old woman out of Fort Lauderdale found safe

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Silver Alert has been withdrawn for an 81-year-old woman. Fort Lauderdale Police had asked the public for any information on Joyce Jucha, Tuesday night. Jucha has been located and is safe. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Authorities searching for suspect after man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Miami’s Little River neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Authorities with the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

One dead after being struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Northwest Ninth Avenue, just after 5 a.m., Tuesday. Investigators were seen combing the area for clues, as the train and traffic around the area sat at a standstill. First...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

FHP Investigating Crash on MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade County Tuesday morning. Miami Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Watson Island. It was unknown if there were any injuries. The...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police deal with two separate incidents in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the streets in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7Skyforce hovered over some of the trouble, Tuesday morning. First, a bus was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue, after police said an unruly passenger acted up on the bus. Officers checked that person’s...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Davie

Police are investigating a crash in Davie involving a car hitting a building that killed one person early Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Davie Police said two cars were involved in the crash in the intersection. One driver...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Video shows police chase in Miami Beach, 1 in custody

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video obtained exclusively by 7News shows police chasing down a man accused of gunning for trouble on South Beach. The video shows an encounter between Miami Beach Police officers and a wanted man Wednesday morning. The man is accused of pulling out a gun during an aggravated assault, moments earlier.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
bulletin-news.com

Five Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale

A automobile accident that occurred at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning resulted in five injuries. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the collision happened shortly after 7 a.m. on North Federal Highway, 6400, block. One of the victims received on-site care and was later released. Holy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Body of missing diver found in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of a missing diver has been found. The body of Vitali Kremez was found on Hollywood Beach, Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard spent days searching for the 36-year-old after he vanished off the coast, Sunday. Kremez’s body was found by people who were...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Body of Dead Man Found in Naranja Canal: Police

Police are investigating a death in a southwest Miami-Dade canal Monday morning after a man's body was found. Chopper footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers at the scene near Tallahassee Road and Southwest 268th Street in Naranja just after 6:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Police said a bystander on a bicycle saw the...
NARANJA, FL
WSVN-TV

17-year-old boy who went missing in Tamarac found

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have located a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Tamarac. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Watson Elias had been last seen along the 4100 block of West Commercial Boulevard at around 1 a.m., Monday. Elias was safely located early Tuesday morning in Lauderdale...
TAMARAC, FL
