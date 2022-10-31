Soils across Kansas are still running above 50°F at the 4-inch depth in most locations. It is best to delay application of anhydrous ammonia until soil temperatures drop below this threshold. Applying anhydrous ammonia in the fall ahead of the next corn crop has some appeal to producers. For one thing, fall fertilizer application spreads out the workload in the spring. Secondly, wet conditions in the spring sometimes prevents producers from applying lower-cost anhydrous ammonia ahead of corn planting, and forces them to apply more expensive sources after planting. Equally important for many producers have been issues with anhydrous ammonia availability at times in the spring.

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO