Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 14 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,382 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 26, to Wednesday November 1, for a total of 889,485 cases. The state reported less than 2,107 new cases last week. On Wednesday, the state reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths since the...
CAMPBELL: Considerations for fall applications of anhydrous ammonia
Soils across Kansas are still running above 50°F at the 4-inch depth in most locations. It is best to delay application of anhydrous ammonia until soil temperatures drop below this threshold. Applying anhydrous ammonia in the fall ahead of the next corn crop has some appeal to producers. For one thing, fall fertilizer application spreads out the workload in the spring. Secondly, wet conditions in the spring sometimes prevents producers from applying lower-cost anhydrous ammonia ahead of corn planting, and forces them to apply more expensive sources after planting. Equally important for many producers have been issues with anhydrous ammonia availability at times in the spring.
Disinformation campaign: Texts to Kan. voters rile Democrats
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top elections official warned voters Monday that text messages from outside the state were giving them incorrect information about where to vote, but groups involved in the texting said they weren't trying to confuse or mislead people. Several Democrats said they began hearing about...
Kansas mom sentenced for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence. Fluke-Ekren, 42, admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which roughly 100 women and girls...
News from Oil Patch: Gasoline prices lower; diesel prices...not
Kansas Common crude at CHS in McPherson ended the month at $76.75 per barrel, down $3 for the week, but a monthly gain of $7 a barrel. The average price for the month of October is a fraction of a cent under $77 per barrel, or nearly six dollars more than the average in October of 2021.
Kan. exceeds estimated tax collections 27 straight months
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that October’s total tax receipts were $740.1 million -- 11%, or $73.2 million, above the estimate, and $77.4 million, or 11.7%, more than October of last year, according to a media release from her office. October marks the 27th month...
