Kansas State

Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
MANHATTAN, KS
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
MAYETTA, KS
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 14 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,382 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 26, to Wednesday November 1, for a total of 889,485 cases. The state reported less than 2,107 new cases last week. On Wednesday, the state reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths since the...
KANSAS STATE
CAMPBELL: Considerations for fall applications of anhydrous ammonia

Soils across Kansas are still running above 50°F at the 4-inch depth in most locations. It is best to delay application of anhydrous ammonia until soil temperatures drop below this threshold. Applying anhydrous ammonia in the fall ahead of the next corn crop has some appeal to producers. For one thing, fall fertilizer application spreads out the workload in the spring. Secondly, wet conditions in the spring sometimes prevents producers from applying lower-cost anhydrous ammonia ahead of corn planting, and forces them to apply more expensive sources after planting. Equally important for many producers have been issues with anhydrous ammonia availability at times in the spring.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend, KS
