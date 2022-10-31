Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Houston Chronicle
Commanders unload William Jackson III to Steelers at NFL trade deadline
The Washington Commanders traded cornerback William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday for a conditional, late-round pick swap in 2025, the team announced. The trade brings the Commanders payroll savings this season. The corner was set to have a high cap hit next year, and though Washington could have avoided it in other ways, dealing him to Pittsburgh means the Steelers must assume Jackson's remaining 2022 base salary of $2.77 million. Washington will still carry the $9 million "dead cap" charge from Jackson's prorated signing bonus in 2023.
Houston Chronicle
World Series is most-watched since 2019 through 2 games
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston's 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 was viewed by 10,789,000 people on Fox as the matchup remained the most-viewed World Series since 2019. The audience for Saturday night's game was up 3% from the 10,434,000 for the Astros' 7-2 win over Atlanta in Game 2 last year and an increase of 17% from Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020's Game 2, which was seen by 9,184,000. Both those games were on a Wednesday night.
Houston Chronicle
49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury.
Houston Chronicle
Chase Young returns to practice - and the Commanders' defense rejoices
Late Wednesday morning, 353 days after he tore the ACL in his right knee, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young returned to practice. As his fellow defensive linemen ran from stretches to individual drills, a group of them encircled Young and danced, celebrating his arrival. In his first comments...
Houston Chronicle
Chargers receiver Allen has setback with hamstring injury
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Players usually return from the bye week refreshed or feeling confident about their bodies after getting extra time to rest. For Keenan Allen, though, the time off ended up more frustrating. The Los Angeles Chargers receiver said he had a setback with his injured...
Houston Chronicle
Mattress Mack gets into it with Phillies fan, has 'no fear' after big bet
There might not be a more recognizable individual among regular fixtures at Minute Maid Park than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, and the famous Houston Astros fan has headed on the road to watch his favorite team in the World Series. McIngvale has more invested than just his fandom, too. With...
Houston Chronicle
Trey Mancini discusses Stand Up To Cancer moment planned for Game 4
Major League Baseball will hold its annual Stand Up To Cancer moment after the fifth inning of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, and the pause in action will hold a little extra meaning for one Houston Astros player. Astros designated hitter Trey Mancini will address the...
Sabres score five goals in third to rally over Penguins
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 left and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves.
