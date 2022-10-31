Read full article on original website
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today
With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
Twitter begged KFC to bring back a discontinued item — and the chain said yes
It looks like pleading with your favorite restaurant on social media to bring a discontinued fave back actually works… sometimes. On Oct. 3 Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that it’s testing the waters with a rerelease of sorts: the long-awaited return of KFC’s beloved Twister Wraps has come.
McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch
For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online
McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's
Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts to celebrate Halloween
It’s all treat and no trick at Krispy Kreme Australia today, with free doughnuts on offer to celebrate Halloween. The doughnut chain announced the special Halloween giveaway on Instagram this morning, with free Original Glazed Doughnuts being given out to customers today. There’s a catch, of course, but it’s...
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
Dunkin' Releases Tiny Donut Boxes Full of Chocolates
The chain is expanding its partnership with Frankford Candy for its most donut-like chocolates yet.
Thanksgiving Turkey (the Whole Thing) From Popeyes Returns
While the sake of tradition will keep many batting away oven smoke in the kitchen well into the night, an easier alternative can form its own kind of Thanksgiving memories. Some have "Friendsgiving" potlucks, a few in warmer climates bring some sandwiches to a beach picnic and still others have memories of indulging in fast food while watching the parade.
Strong Dollar Weighs on Yum Brands Even as Sales Rise at KFC and Taco Bell
Yum Brands missed Wall Street's earnings estimates but beat quarterly revenue expectations. Same-store sales rose at KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. In October, Yum announced it reached a deal to sell its Russian KFC restaurants to a local operator, allowing it to fully exit the country. Yum Brands on...
Sean Penn has been secretly drinking at a rundown Sydney pub
Sean Penn may be one of the most successful actors in the world, but his drinking hole choice in Sydney is far from flashy. It’s been revealed that the Oscar winning actor and director has been sinking beers at Glenroy Hotel in the Sydney suburb of Alexandria. The pub is located on a busy industrial road, and opposite a Mcdonald’s – a far cry from the fancy bars and pubs in Sydney’s CBD.
Another iconic Aussie snack bites the dust: Beloved sesame bar is sent to the 'junk food graveyard' sparking fears the Summer Roll could be next
An iconic supermarket treat is disappearing from Australian shelves as the brand's international owner trims its product line. The Europe Sesame Bar is a favourite among Aussies thanks to its cheap cost and delicious combination of sesame and caramel, but owner Cadbury Australia confirmed this week the sweet treat has been discontinued.
Dean Lewis announces 2023 Australian shows
Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis is only one week out from his national tour, but he’s already added two new Aussie shows for next year. Lewis is about to embark on a national headline tour next week, taking in 15 stops in November and December. And after selling out that massive ‘Sad Boi Winter Summer’ tour, he’s now added two brand-new shows in 2023.
Daniel implies Selina is only rejoining MAFS because she plays “victim”
Daniel Holmes has suggested that MAFS alum Selina Chhaur is only rejoining the upcoming season because she “acts like a victim”. Selina Chhaur – who starred in the most recent season of MAFS – posted an Instagram story last month that showed Sydney’s Skye Suites apartments, which is the building where filming for Married at First Sight 2023 is currently taking place. She captioned the video “I’m back”.
Taronga Zoo revealed how those five lions managed to escape their enclosure
Taronga Zoo has revealed just how five lions managed to briefly escape from their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney this morning. In case you missed this morning’s madness, a ‘Code One’ alert was triggered earlier today after the animals managed to escape, with a probably frightened construction worker making the discovery.
No, McDonald's Isn't Getting Rid of the McRib
Very few fast-food items achieve iconic status. Aside from McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report Big Mac and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King's Whopper, it's hard to argue that any sandwich has reached that level.
