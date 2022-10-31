Read full article on original website
Related
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
howafrica.com
How Enslaved Africans Used Marriages To Indians To Gain Freedom In Spanish Societies
In the 1500s, there were growing demands for labor to drive the economic growth of colonial Mexico. There was a royal decree to cultivate the influx of more labor to work in the plantations because Indians were not accustomed to the laborious work in the fields. Indians were barred in...
The Wars the Most Americans Died In Battle, Ranked
Although it has officially declared war less than a dozen times, the the United States has involved in a great many conflicts for such a relatively young sovereign nation. The death toll of each war has been deeply felt, but none was greater than World War II, the war in which most Americans died in […]
crimereads.com
How Grief and Revenge Made Geronimo Into a Legendary War Chief
Before Geronimo met any white Americans or came to think of them as enemies of the Apaches, he spent years fighting Mexicans. In Geronimo’s youth, the north reaches of Mexico formally encompassed the Arizona homeland of the Apaches. Yet even after Mexico in the 1840s relinquished what became the American Southwest—the region stretching from the Sabine River on the eastern border of Texas to the Pacific coast of California—the Apaches for years encountered Mexicans more often than Americans.
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
12 Wars Where The Most Americans Died Outside of Combat
American soldiers face not only guns and bombs when they go into the battlefield, but also disease, harsh weather conditions, toxic fumes, and a whole slew of other dangers. In Korea, U.S. service members fought in frigid temperatures. In the Pacific Theater in World War II and in Vietnam, malaria quickly spread among the troops. […]
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
On this day in history, Oct. 25, 1944, first kamikaze suicide pilots attack US Navy in World War II
Imperial Japan sent its first wave of kamikaze suicide planes to the U.S. Navy off the coast of the Philippines on Oct. 25, 1944. Thousands were killed in the attacks by war's end.
Tiny ‘Rattler’ Rifles For U.S. Special Operators May Be Adapted To Fire Soviet Ammo
US ArmyConversion kits would allow new Sig Sauer Rattler personal defense weapons to fire the ubiquitous 7.62x39mm round.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The 17 Most Mighty Warships in the US Navy
The United States is known to have the most powerful Navy in the world with an incredibly large fleet. In fact, by tonne, their active fleet is larger than the 13 next most powerful fleets combined. But what is it, exactly, that makes their Navy so great? One of the reasons is their many impressive warships. These are 17 of the most powerful US Navy warships, ranging from nuclear submarines to aircraft carriers.
saltwatersportsman.com
World Record Catches Likely to Stand Forever
World records come and world records go. That may sound a bit cavalier describing something as priceless and prestigious as an all-tackle world record, particularly for major game fish. But the fact is that such records are often surprisingly fleeting, broken by a larger fish caught years, months or even weeks later. In fact, there are many instances of world records being broken the same day they were set — even more than once! With that in mind, here are the 19 most impressive records to have stood the test of time — and are, like boxers who refused to go down, still standing.
msn.com
20 Warships That Sunk and Disappeared Without a Trace
Slide 1 of 21: For marine archeologists and historians, few things are more thrilling than finding a long-lost shipwreck. Recently, they discovered the remains of U-111, a World War I German U-boat, at a depth of 400 feet off the coast in Virginia, where it had been intentionally sunk by the U.S. after the war. Historians had a good idea of where the U-111 sank, but the final resting places for some warships remains a mystery. To identify 20 warships that sank and disappeared, 24/7 Tempo consulted a variety of historical resources on ships lost at sea. We limited our search to ships specifically built or pressed into service for combat purposes. In addition to vessels that have never been found, we’ve included some that were found many years after their disappearance. (These are the most famous shipwrecks ever found.) The ships on this list sank for various reasons, including attack by another vessel or aircraft during wartime, a raging storm, or a catastrophic mechanical problem. More than half the missing vessels on this list are submarines; three of them sank in one year, 1968, not one of those during combat. Submarine duty is the most dangerous military service; 28,000, or 75%, of German submariners, died in World War II. (Here's a list of the oldest ships and submarines still operating in the U.S. Navy.) Several missing warships on our list have notched a storied place in history. The HMS Endeavour, which Lieutenant James Cook piloted to New Zealand and Australia in the 18th century, was scuttled by the British during the American Revolution off the Rhode Island coast. The Portuguese ship Flor de la Mar, laden with what some have called the greatest treasure trove ever, likely was lost in the Strait of Strait of Malacca in the 16th century. Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XII: “Doctors From Hell”
*Editor’s Note: Part XIII in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Another group of perpetrators consisted of professionals and experts, who were not involved in politics. This included physicians. “Why did some [doctors] know how to bring honor to humankind, while others renounced humankind with hatred”? asked Elie Wiesel. [1] Half of the German physicians were members of the Nazi party, and 26 percent were storm troopers with more than seven percent in the SS—a much higher percentage than those in any other academic profession, according to historian Michael H. Kater. [2]
Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea
The pharaohs worshipped it as a god, the eternal bringer of life. "The Nile is a gift of God given to us for Ethiopians to make use of it," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed insisted in August.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
America is built on a racist social contract. It’s time to tear it up and start anew
The current social contract in America is not an expression of our deepest values, greatest hopes and highest ideals. Quite the contrary: it is the result of a centuries-long series of compromises with white supremacists. In his original draft of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson included a forceful denunciation...
1950’s Michigan Soldier Lost At War in North Korea
Going to war is one of the scariest things for the soldier and their family to endure. Soldiers leave their families not knowing how or if they'll ever return. Meanwhile, their family is wondering all of the same things, knowing there's nothing they can do but wait. It's not common...
Ancient Biblical War Verified With Earth's Magnetic Field
A new archaeological technique has been able to verify Old Testament accounts of military campaigns against the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah.
The New History Wars
Ven by the rancorous standards of the academy, the August eruption at the American Historical Association was nasty and personal. The August edition of the association’s monthly magazine featured, as usual, a short essay by the association’s president, James H. Sweet, a professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Within hours of its publication, an outrage volcano erupted on social media. A professor at Cornell vented about the author’s “white gaze.” A historian at the University of San Diego denounced the essay as “significant and substantial violence.” A historian at Knox College, in Illinois, organized an email campaign to pressure the AHA to respond.
'Cold War Navy SEAL' details CIA secret missions and the adventure of a lifetime
Little known to the public, the CIA waged a secret war in Africa by establishing a paramilitary Navy in the Congo that fought communist rebels.
Comments / 0