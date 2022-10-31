ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lvpnews.com

Northampton Heights: Bethlehem’s Mystery Community

My wife and I have lived in Bethlehem since 1971, raised four children and sent them to school here, and known thousands of people through our association with Moravian College (now University) and St. Anne’s Church. During those decades I heard stories about a legendary place called Northampton Heights,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Inside Lehigh Dining: The world of Sodexo staff

Lehigh University and Sodexo have been long-standing partners for many years, with Sodexo providing dining services to Lehigh University. According to their website, Sodexo provides food and facility management services to countries around the world. Lamar Johnson is a supervisor at The Grind, the cafe located in the Fairchild-Martindale Library...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown diocese to permanently close landmark North Catasauqua Catholic church

A Northampton County Catholic church has closed permanently due to a declining amount of parishioners and rising maintenance costs, according to the Diocese of Allentown. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, now being maintained by St. John Fisher Parish, closed this past Friday in North Catasauqua. Parishioners learned about the closure during weekend Masses.
CATASAUQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Jill Biden’s Allentown visit: What to know about the first lady’s latest Lehigh Valley stop on Wednesday | Traffic, time, location and more

First lady Jill Biden is coming to Allentown on Wednesday to stump for incumbent Democrats in their congressional campaigns. A White House schedule puts the first lady in Allentown at 7 p.m. where she will speak at Muhlenberg College in support of U.S. Reps. Susan Wild and Madeleine Dean, part of a day of events in Pennsylvania.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Altomonte’s

It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters

A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
NAZARETH, PA
Daily Voice

Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County

Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

See nearly 200 breeds at The National Dog Show, from Great Danes to beagles

Dog lovers have the chance to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition by attending The National Dog Show later this month. Though the competition airs on Thanksgiving Day, the National Dog Show actually takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Centers in Oaks, Montgomery County. It is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
OAKS, PA
VISTA.Today

William Penn Envisioned Nearby City as Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682Image via Anthony R. Wood, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester in Delaware County, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

