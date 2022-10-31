Read full article on original website

This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
lvpnews.com
Northampton Heights: Bethlehem’s Mystery Community
My wife and I have lived in Bethlehem since 1971, raised four children and sent them to school here, and known thousands of people through our association with Moravian College (now University) and St. Anne’s Church. During those decades I heard stories about a legendary place called Northampton Heights,...
2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S.
The start of November has put many a person in a wintertime state of mind. If you’re one such person, maybe consider visiting these places in Pennsylvania that’ve been deemed among the country’s “most magical winter wonderlands.”. SIMILAR STORIES: These Pa. cities are the best places...
WFMZ-TV Online
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
Pumpkin with disturbing message prompted late start for Pa. school
A Bethlehem elementary school opened two hours late on Tuesday morning after a pumpkin with a disturbing message was found out front, school district Superintendent Joseph Roy and city police report. The apparent Halloween prank that interrupted schedules of students and parents was resolved after a visit from the Bethlehem...
thebrownandwhite.com
Inside Lehigh Dining: The world of Sodexo staff
Lehigh University and Sodexo have been long-standing partners for many years, with Sodexo providing dining services to Lehigh University. According to their website, Sodexo provides food and facility management services to countries around the world. Lamar Johnson is a supervisor at The Grind, the cafe located in the Fairchild-Martindale Library...
Free Thanksgiving turkeys in Easton for the tenth straight year
For the tenth straight year, Easton resident Frank Pintabone is organizing a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for those in need. You can pick up your free turkey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the corner of Second and Northampton streets in Easton. The giveaway comes in a year where turkeys...
Allentown diocese to permanently close landmark North Catasauqua Catholic church
A Northampton County Catholic church has closed permanently due to a declining amount of parishioners and rising maintenance costs, according to the Diocese of Allentown. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, now being maintained by St. John Fisher Parish, closed this past Friday in North Catasauqua. Parishioners learned about the closure during weekend Masses.
Jill Biden’s Allentown visit: What to know about the first lady’s latest Lehigh Valley stop on Wednesday | Traffic, time, location and more
First lady Jill Biden is coming to Allentown on Wednesday to stump for incumbent Democrats in their congressional campaigns. A White House schedule puts the first lady in Allentown at 7 p.m. where she will speak at Muhlenberg College in support of U.S. Reps. Susan Wild and Madeleine Dean, part of a day of events in Pennsylvania.
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Elderly Berks Man Scammed Out Of $194K On Facebook: Police
A Berks County man was defrauded out of more than $194,000 of dollars by a scammer on Facebook, according to authorities. The victim, a 65-year-old Hamburg resident, was befriended on the social networking site by a user posting under the name Sharon Bobby, state police said in a release. Over...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. school goes all-out for Halloween
Check out how students at Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School decorated for Halloween Monday.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Fall Festivals, Beer Tastings, Concerts and More
Say hello to November! Head over to Peddler’s Village for Apple Weekend, catch a show at Bristol Riverside Theatre or hop on a train to view the beautiful fall foliage at the New Hope Railroad!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters
A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County
Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
phillyvoice.com
See nearly 200 breeds at The National Dog Show, from Great Danes to beagles
Dog lovers have the chance to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition by attending The National Dog Show later this month. Though the competition airs on Thanksgiving Day, the National Dog Show actually takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Centers in Oaks, Montgomery County. It is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
William Penn Envisioned Nearby City as Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682Image via Anthony R. Wood, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester in Delaware County, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
