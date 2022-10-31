ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Why Does Kicking Always Crush the Vikings?

Remember way back when Gary Anderson missed the game-winning kick in the 1998 NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons? Of course, you do. Minnesota Vikings fans have that pain burned into their memory. Why does it continue to be a problem, though?. Coming into this season, there was talk...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith, 3 Seahawks most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks defended their home field as they defeated the visiting New York Giants, 27-13, in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fifth win kept the Seahawks at solo first place in the NFC North. They are a game ahead of the San Francisco 49ers. Here we will look at Geno Smith and three other Seahawks most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Giants.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks overreactions to win over New York Giants

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants this week. Seattle sits atop NFC West by a full game. Their surprising season continues. This week the Seahawks got a pleasant surprise from an unlikely source. The Seattle Seahawks hosted the New York football Giants on Sunday. It was a battle...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains

The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 8 vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks made it three straight with a 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In what can be described as an impressive win by the Seattle Seahawks, they upset the Giants 27-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants

With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
SEATTLE, WA

