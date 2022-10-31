ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

The Half-Dream

Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Monsters of Moyen - Chapter II: The Half-Dream. Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1930: Monsters of Moyen - CHAPTER II. The Half-Dream.
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

The War of the Worlds: Chapter X. THE EPILOGUE

The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. X. THE EPILOGUE. I cannot but regret, now that I am concluding my story, how little I am able to contribute to the discussion of the many debatable questions which are still unsettled. In one respect I shall certainly provoke criticism. My particular province is speculative philosophy. My knowledge of comparative physiology is confined to a book or two, but it seems to me that Carver’s suggestions as to the reason of the rapid death of the Martians is so probable as to be regarded almost as a proven conclusion. I have assumed that in the body of my narrative.
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

Mr. Britling Sees It Through by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

BOOK I — MATCHING'S EASY AT EASE. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. H. G. Wells (2004). Mr. Britling Sees It Through. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved October 2022, from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/14060/14060-h/14060-h.htm.
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

God The Invisible King by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

God The Invisible King by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. H. G....
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

THE REMARKABLE CASE OF DAVIDSON’S EYES

The Stolen Bacillus and Other Incidents, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE REMARKABLE CASE OF DAVIDSON’S EYES. THE REMARKABLE CASE OF DAVIDSON’S EYES. The transitory mental aberration of Sidney Davidson, remarkable enough...
HackerNoon

A Modern Utopia: The Bubble Bursts

A Modern Utopia, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Bubble Bursts. As I walk back along the river terrace to the hotel where the botanist awaits me, and observe the Utopians I encounter, I have no thought that my tenure of Utopia becomes every moment more precarious. There float in my mind vague anticipations of more talks with my double and still more, of a steady elaboration of detail, of interesting journeys of exploration. I forget that a Utopia is a thing of the imagination that becomes more fragile with every added circumstance, that, like a soap-bubble, it is most brilliantly and variously coloured at the very instant of its dissolution. This Utopia is nearly done. All the broad lines of its social organisation are completed now, the discussion of all its general difficulties and problems. Utopian individuals pass me by, fine buildings tower on either hand; it does not occur to me that I may look too closely. To find the people assuming the concrete and individual, is not, as I fondly imagine, the last triumph of realisation, but the swimming moment of opacity before the film gives way. To come to individual emotional cases, is to return to the earth.
HackerNoon

MR. DIRECK VISITS MR. BRITLING

Mr. Britling sees it through by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. MR. DIRECK VISITS MR. BRITLING. It was the sixth day of Mr. Direck's first visit to England, and he was at his acutest perception of differences. He found England in every way gratifying and satisfactory, and more of a contrast with things American than he had ever dared to hope.
HackerNoon

What Headphones and Loud Speakers Were like in 2002

The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XIV - Headphones and Loud Speakers. XIV. HEADPHONES AND LOUDSPEAKERS. Wireless Headphones.--A telephone receiver for a...
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 64

The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 64. As soon as fair progress has been made in making figure two, an effort should be made to bring the rate of speed to seventy-five a minute. Count one, two, three, or dot, two, three, for each figure made in class practice.
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

🎮 NFTs are Coming to Instagram

It's Crypto Player One, the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming. Scroll down to find out the answer. While the stock market is beating the crap out of Meta's stock price, the company keeps making crypto moves. Instagram announced that soon, creators would be able to mint and...
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy