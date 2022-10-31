Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Women don't really need to lower their voices to be taken seriously, says University of Kansas study
Elizabeth Holmes was infamously suspected of lowering her voice to be taken more seriously in a male-dominated Silicon Valley. Turns out, that was completely unnecessary, a recent study suggests. The study, conducted by Kansas University School of Business lecturer Midam Kim, asked participants to compare short speech samples of 12...
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
Inside the Secret Facebook Group Where Women Review Men They've Dated
There are no good single men left in New York City. At least, that’s what everybody keeps telling us. And when Deanna* moved to the city in late 2021, it was her turn to see if there was any truth to the statement. Newly single after her boyfriend of three years broke up with her via Snapchat, Deanna joined Hinge and Tinder. It was around this time that a private Facebook group called Are We Dating the Same Guy NYC appeared as a recommended follow. The group had an intense pre-screen survey and community guidelines that served as a barrier to entry and was 43,000 members strong. Deanna was intrigued, so she joined.
People Are Sharing The Huge Purchases Their Partners Made Without Discussing It With Them First
These will make you think twice before opening up that joint savings account.
Comments / 0