Columbus, OH

Ohio State tied with Tennessee at No. 2 in AP top 25 poll, remains No. 2 in Coaches poll

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is ranked number two in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday, tied with Tennessee. This is the fourth straight week the Buckeyes are number two in the AP 25 poll.

>>No. 2 Ohio State scores 28 points in 4th quarter to win at Penn State

Ohio State is also ranked number two in the Coaches Top 25 Poll.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 44-31 victory at No. 13 Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee moves up from number three in the AP 25 Poll to be tied at number two with Ohio State. Michigan is ranked number four while Clemson remains number five.

The Volunteers remain ranked number three in the Coaches Poll with Michigan fourth and Clemson ranked fifth.

Ohio State’s next game will be Saturday when they travel to Evanston, Illinois to play at Northwestern. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

