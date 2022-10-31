Read full article on original website
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.
allthatsinteresting.com
Swedish Archaeologists Unearth ‘One Of A Kind’ Amulet Of Thor’s Hammer
The amulet was found near a future housing development site where Neolithic and Iron Age artifacts have previously been discovered. A team of archaeologists working in Ysby, Sweden recently discovered what they are calling a “one of its kind” amulet depicting the hammer wielded by the Norse mythological god Thor.
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old statue of Roman god Hercules in several pieces at site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi
Archaeologists unearthed a well-preserved statue of the Roman god Hercules during excavations at a site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi. A team from Aristotle University found the statue, which was in a few pieces but still in good condition, in an area that was once part of the Roman and Byzantine empires.
Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨
In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
2 Viking swords buried upright might have connected the dead to Odin and Valhalla
Archaeologists in Sweden excavating a Viking grave field have uncovered two burials containing swords standing upright.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Ancient Egypt unleashed: how the gods, pharaohs, monsters and murderers shattered their silence
We are speeding north out of Cairo, careering along fast, wide roads through a desert landscape and out into antiquity. After three hours, we reach Rashid, once known as Rosetta, a port city on the Nile delta, and enter Fort Julien, walking clockwise around its interior until we reach the first corner and the reason for our journey.
What have the Romans ever done for us... the answer is they left Britain with a wealth of ruins and treasures that will enthral history buffs and families alike
For nearly 400 years, the Romans ruled Britain — or Britannia, as they called it. When they fled in 410 AD, they left behind a country rich in treasures. Many of them survive today — from temples in ancient Londinium to hot baths in Shropshire to freezing cold garrison towers in Northumberland. Here’s an insider’s guide to Britain’s best hidden Roman sites.
Rosetta Stone: The stone that leads to the doorway of the rich ancient Egyptian history
From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his rule in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we view ancient Egyptian society and its history.
Who was the ancient Egyptian god of death?
The ancient Egyptians were obsessed with the afterlife. So who did they view as the deity of death?
Egyptian archaeologists call for return of Rosetta stone amid ancient artifacts
Thousands of Egyptians have signed an online petition that called for the return of the Rosetta stone and other ancient Egyptian artifacts housed by the British Museum in London.
rsvplive.ie
Irelands most haunted places: From bloody battlefields to cursed famine castles and dining with the devil
It's Halloween, and as hoards of trick or treaters descend on every available confectionary item in the land, firework displays take place, and costume parties stretch across the bank holiday, the spookier aspects of Halloween are not forgotten. Halloween originated in Ireland, with the Ancient Irish people celebrating Samhain, the...
Biblical stories of military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah 3,000 years ago are proven with a new tool that reconstructs the intensity of Earth's magnetic field recorded in burnt remains
Archaeologists have confirmed Biblical accounts of military campaigns against the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah by reconstructing the direction and/or intensity of the Earth's magnetic field recorded in burnt remnants found at 21 different sites across Israel. A team of researchers led by Tel-Aviv University used a collection of mud...
sciencealert.com
The Last Maya City Reveals a Trove of Buried Secrets And Spanish Bullets
Ceramics, human burial grounds, and bullets from Spanish guns are among artifacts that have been uncovered by archaeologists in Guatemala at the site of the last Maya city to resist European conquest, officials said Friday. The new excavation project began last June in an effort to understand more about the...
abandonedspaces.com
A Sinkhole in the Heart of Rome Led to the Discovery of Ancient Ruins
In 2020, a substantial sinkhole appeared in front of the famed Pantheon in Rome. The hole provided archaeologists with remarkable insight that has helped further our understanding of the beautiful structure’s history. The Pantheon has been rebuilt three times. Marcus Agrippa built the first Pantheon between 25 and 27...
studyfinds.org
Biblical stories of military events in kingdoms of Israel, Judah really did happen, archaeologists show
TEL AVIV, Israel — Biblical stories of military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah appear to be more than just legendary stories, according to the latest scientific research. Researchers in Israel say ancient Egyptians, Arameans, Assyrians, and Babylonians really waged these battles. The team found evidence of these historical events in burnt remnants from 21 archaeological sites.
