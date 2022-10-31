Gallery: Little Rock crowns winner of World Cheese Dip Championship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Local favorites as well as out-of-towners gathered at the River Market for the 11th annual World Cheese Dip Championship Sunday afternoon.

Members of the public got to vote on their favorite cheese dip, along with celebrity judges.

The championship brings in people from all over the country and is even recognized nationally as one of the best food festivals around.































According to Cinny Bass of Blue Coast Burrito, the secret to a good cheese dip is very simple.

“The secret to a good cheese dip, a little bit of spice, got to have a little heat to it,” Bass explained.

The winner, according to the judges, was Mockingbird Bar and Tacos. Lela’s Soulful Cuisine was the people’s choice favorite.

Proceeds from the event went to Harmony Health Clinic where thousands of patients each year access life-saving and life-changing health services they couldn’t afford otherwise.

