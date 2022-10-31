Read full article on original website
NESN
What Tom Brady Reportedly Was Willing To Do Before Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce last Friday, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly was willing to go to great lengths to “make things work.”. Brady has adjusted to life after his divorce, spending as much time as he can with his kids amid a...
The Bears Trade For WR Chase Claypool Has Other Implications!
Donnie and Joe discuss the NFL's trade deadline passing.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
NESN
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
NESN
Christian McCaffrey Rumors: This Was Second-Best Offer For Star RB
After Christian McCaffrey’s monster performance Sunday, the 49ers must feel elated about their decision to trade for the do-it-all running back. What makes the move even sweeter for San Francisco is that it reportedly beat out its fiercest rival in the McCaffrey sweepstakes. Shortly after the Carolina shipped CMC...
After trades, how many picks do the Bears have in 2023 NFL Draft?
After making two major deals over the last week, the Bears have now stockpiled a few extra picks for what will be an important 2023 NFL Draft.
profootballnetwork.com
Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears
The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Make 3 Moves to Start Rebound
Ryan Poles took the job in Chicago realizing he had a rebuild ahead of him, after a few moves this off-season the Chicago Bears make 3 moves to start the rebuild! The trade deadline often goes by in the NFL without much happening, but this year there were a ton of moves all over the league, but the Chicago bears jump started the rebuild at the trade deadline.
NESN
How Dolphins Turned One Draft Pick Into Three Premium Players
Before kicking off his NFL career, Trey Lance was a hot commodity to land, requiring three first-rounders and a third-round draft selection in order for the San Francisco 49ers to move up and pick the quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2021 Draft. Fast forward two years later and it’s the Miami Dolphins whose trade return is aging substantially better.
NESN
Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline
For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.
Report: Bears might not be done with trade activity ahead of Tuesday's deadline
The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks. But it doesn’t sound like general manager Ryan Poles is done just yet. According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, “there’s a bit of chatter...
NESN
Ravens Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade With Bears For Star Defender
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline. has acquired star linebacker Roquan Smith from Chicago, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Baltimore parted with a second- and fifth-round pick in the deal.
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
NESN
How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Chase Claypool trade
The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
NESN
Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury
Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday. “Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most...
NESN
DJ Moore Opens Up About Game-Altering Penalty In Panthers-Falcons
Right when it seemed like the Panthers were going to secure first place in the NFC South on Sunday, Carolina let a golden opportunity slip through its fingers. P.J. Walker and DJ Moore connected for a 62-yard, would-be game-tying touchdown in the final moments of the Week 8 Panthers-Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. All the visitors needed was to convert a point-after attempt to steal a victory from their division rival.
NESN
Mac Jones Sticking With This Offensive Philosophy He Learned In High School
FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a tried and true method for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to this point. And the second-year pro doesn’t plan to stray away from the philosophy of “you’ll never go broke taking a profit” anytime soon. It has become an integral part of Jones’ offensive makeup.
