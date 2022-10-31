ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
NESN

Christian McCaffrey Rumors: This Was Second-Best Offer For Star RB

After Christian McCaffrey’s monster performance Sunday, the 49ers must feel elated about their decision to trade for the do-it-all running back. What makes the move even sweeter for San Francisco is that it reportedly beat out its fiercest rival in the McCaffrey sweepstakes. Shortly after the Carolina shipped CMC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
profootballnetwork.com

Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears

The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Make 3 Moves to Start Rebound

Ryan Poles took the job in Chicago realizing he had a rebuild ahead of him, after a few moves this off-season the Chicago Bears make 3 moves to start the rebuild! The trade deadline often goes by in the NFL without much happening, but this year there were a ton of moves all over the league, but the Chicago bears jump started the rebuild at the trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

How Dolphins Turned One Draft Pick Into Three Premium Players

Before kicking off his NFL career, Trey Lance was a hot commodity to land, requiring three first-rounders and a third-round draft selection in order for the San Francisco 49ers to move up and pick the quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2021 Draft. Fast forward two years later and it’s the Miami Dolphins whose trade return is aging substantially better.
NESN

Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline

For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Ravens Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade With Bears For Star Defender

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline. has acquired star linebacker Roquan Smith from Chicago, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Baltimore parted with a second- and fifth-round pick in the deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury

Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday. “Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

DJ Moore Opens Up About Game-Altering Penalty In Panthers-Falcons

Right when it seemed like the Panthers were going to secure first place in the NFC South on Sunday, Carolina let a golden opportunity slip through its fingers. P.J. Walker and DJ Moore connected for a 62-yard, would-be game-tying touchdown in the final moments of the Week 8 Panthers-Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. All the visitors needed was to convert a point-after attempt to steal a victory from their division rival.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

Mac Jones Sticking With This Offensive Philosophy He Learned In High School

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a tried and true method for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to this point. And the second-year pro doesn’t plan to stray away from the philosophy of “you’ll never go broke taking a profit” anytime soon. It has become an integral part of Jones’ offensive makeup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy