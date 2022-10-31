ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
I got a koala tattoo as a reward… Mum was not happy!

WHEN Freddie Steward came home from the tour of Australia with a discreet ink marsupial as a memento of England’s series win, he had to contend with the threat of parental disapproval. This was new territory for the Leicester full back, but there is plenty of body art within...
Selena Gomez Is Regal In One Shoulder Magenta Gown For Premiere Of ‘My Mind & Me’: Photos

Selena Gomez, 30, stole the show on the opening night of the 2022 American Film Institute (AFI) Festival! On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Selena + Chef star and mental health advocate walked down the red carpet in a bright magenta silk gown that featured an off-shoulder sleeve and side-bow. The starlet also rocked a pair of bedazzled pointed-toe pumps, as she carried a chic silver clutch. In addition, she completed the look by having her brunette tresses in an elegant updo and sported a pair of long dazzling earrings.

