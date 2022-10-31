Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks dining events and arrivals around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On the Strip and off the Strip, Al Mancini and the team at Neon Feast has you covered. Al joined us to talk about all the new happenings in Las Vegas, with openings at resorts and other events.
Only on 8: Las Vegas man lives in year-round haunted house in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Halloween may be one day a year, however there's one house in the southeast Las Vegas valley where it's Halloween all year long.(KLAS)
news3lv.com
Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Summerlin to host ice rink, free parade this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin will once again get in the holiday spirit by offering an ice rink and a free parade this season. According to a news release, the holiday festivities at Downtown Summerlin will kick off on Nov. 18. The shopping center says that its free...
news3lv.com
Shack Shack partners with VGK fans to raise money for USO Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Shake Shack is calling out all VGK fans to help raise money for USO Nevada. Join the “VGK Ladies,” “Vegas Knights Click,” and the “Vegas Golden Knights Misfits Fan Group” on Tuesday, November 1 to show support. Guests can...
news3lv.com
Palms donates $100,000 celebrating reopening of Vetri Cucina
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant is reopening at Palms Casino Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vetri Cucina celebrated its return to the valley on Tuesday, November 1. The restaurant marked the grand opening with a $100,000 donation to Just One Project from...
news3lv.com
Downtown Summerlin announces return of holiday events starting this month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is getting ready to welcome the start of the holiday season. Festivities kick off on Friday, November 18, with the return of widespread holiday activations, Santa's official arrival, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.
news3lv.com
Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas releases new fiery pizza on Halloween
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A flaming new pizza creation has just arrived at Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas for those bold enough to try it. The new pizza, named 'The Reaper,' made its debut on Halloween night and is described as a spicy pie made with Habanero chile sauce, chili pepper-infused mozzarella, sriracha-marinated chorizo sausage, and sliced Habanero peppers.
Fox5 KVVU
Scientists: Desperate coyotes eat tortoises as food in the drought
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
news3lv.com
South Point Hotel, Casino welcomes new police K-9 operations center in southwest valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Metro's K9 team members are hanging up their leashes in a brand-new facility. After years of working out of a converted, rundown motor shop, the team is moving into a multimillion-dollar facility on the valley's south end. "We are the longest continuously running K9 unit...
CCSD teacher with passion for music dies, remembered by his students and family
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is mourning the loss of a teacher who was a trailblazer in music. Albert Avila had a passion for music and education, helped launch CCSD’s Mariachi Azul, and taught at Fremont Middle School. 8 News Now spoke to his widow about the music teacher and how […]
news3lv.com
ARIA hosts job fair for upcoming food hall, tipped cook positions available
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The ARIA Resort & Casino is looking for new hires as it prepares for the opening of its upcoming food hall. Clique Hospitality is hosting a two-day job fair to fill more than 100 hospitality roles throughout the resort. Jobs within the speakeasy and food...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip food hall hiring for tipped cook position, other hospitality roles
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a food hall that’s set to open on the Las Vegas Strip announced they are holding hiring fairs to fill over 100 union-backed hospitality roles. According to a news release, Clique Hospitality will hold two hiring events this week as they look...
news3lv.com
Annual 'Día de Muertos' celebration at Springs Preserve sells out
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 'Día de Los Muertos' ("Day of the Dead") multiple-day event has officially sold out ahead of Friday's opening day. The annual Día de Muertos Festival, scheduled to run from Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6, at The Springs Preserve, is sold out and will no longer sell tickets at the gate.
news3lv.com
Lucky guest wins over $1M at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky person is leaving Las Vegas a millionaire. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, over the weekend, a guest hit the progressive jackpot when they were dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow. The guest, who...
news3lv.com
Local orthodontic offices buyback candy to donate to deployed troops
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's National Orthodontic Health Month, and a local dentistry is looking to keep kids cavity-free and bring smiles to troops overseas. Chenin Orthodontic Group held a candy buyback on Tuesday. Patients, their families, and friends were all invited to trade in Halloween candy for the...
cdrecycler.com
Several demolitions in the pipeline for Las Vegas
Las Vegas is no stranger to large demolitions and implosions to clear space for new development. Since the beginning of the year, the party city has lined up several demolitions to freshen up the strip’s ever-changing appearance. Most recently, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta...
Fox5 KVVU
‘BattleBots’ announces new live show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “BattleBots” has announced that it will launch a live show on the Las Vegas Strip next year. According to a news release, the show, dubbed “BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon,” will open Feb. 3, 2023. The show will be held at BattleBox Arena at Caesars Entertainment Studios, 4165 Koval Lane.
srhslariat.com
Station Casinos Buys 126 More Acres
Station Casinos has just bought more land in Las Vegas. They are making this purchase only a few days after they have plans to demolish three hotels in Southern Nevada. According to the Review Journal the company acquired 126 acres at the southwest corner of LVB and Cactus Avenue for 172.4 million dollars. With the sale closing Monday July 20 it has been the biggest in the area.
