Las Vegas (KSNV) — A flaming new pizza creation has just arrived at Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas for those bold enough to try it. The new pizza, named 'The Reaper,' made its debut on Halloween night and is described as a spicy pie made with Habanero chile sauce, chili pepper-infused mozzarella, sriracha-marinated chorizo sausage, and sliced Habanero peppers.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO