ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Palms donates $100,000 celebrating reopening of Vetri Cucina

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant is reopening at Palms Casino Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vetri Cucina celebrated its return to the valley on Tuesday, November 1. The restaurant marked the grand opening with a $100,000 donation to Just One Project from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Downtown Summerlin announces return of holiday events starting this month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is getting ready to welcome the start of the holiday season. Festivities kick off on Friday, November 18, with the return of widespread holiday activations, Santa's official arrival, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas releases new fiery pizza on Halloween

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A flaming new pizza creation has just arrived at Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas for those bold enough to try it. The new pizza, named 'The Reaper,' made its debut on Halloween night and is described as a spicy pie made with Habanero chile sauce, chili pepper-infused mozzarella, sriracha-marinated chorizo sausage, and sliced Habanero peppers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Scientists: Desperate coyotes eat tortoises as food in the drought

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Annual 'Día de Muertos' celebration at Springs Preserve sells out

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 'Día de Los Muertos' ("Day of the Dead") multiple-day event has officially sold out ahead of Friday's opening day. The annual Día de Muertos Festival, scheduled to run from Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6, at The Springs Preserve, is sold out and will no longer sell tickets at the gate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lucky guest wins over $1M at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky person is leaving Las Vegas a millionaire. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, over the weekend, a guest hit the progressive jackpot when they were dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow. The guest, who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local orthodontic offices buyback candy to donate to deployed troops

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's National Orthodontic Health Month, and a local dentistry is looking to keep kids cavity-free and bring smiles to troops overseas. Chenin Orthodontic Group held a candy buyback on Tuesday. Patients, their families, and friends were all invited to trade in Halloween candy for the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdrecycler.com

Several demolitions in the pipeline for Las Vegas

Las Vegas is no stranger to large demolitions and implosions to clear space for new development. Since the beginning of the year, the party city has lined up several demolitions to freshen up the strip’s ever-changing appearance. Most recently, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘BattleBots’ announces new live show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “BattleBots” has announced that it will launch a live show on the Las Vegas Strip next year. According to a news release, the show, dubbed “BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon,” will open Feb. 3, 2023. The show will be held at BattleBox Arena at Caesars Entertainment Studios, 4165 Koval Lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
srhslariat.com

Station Casinos Buys 126 More Acres

Station Casinos has just bought more land in Las Vegas. They are making this purchase only a few days after they have plans to demolish three hotels in Southern Nevada. According to the Review Journal the company acquired 126 acres at the southwest corner of LVB and Cactus Avenue for 172.4 million dollars. With the sale closing Monday July 20 it has been the biggest in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy