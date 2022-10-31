Read full article on original website
Kohli furious as fan breaks into his hotel room
VIRAT KOHLI has revealed a worker at India’s team hotel in Perth broke into his room and posted a video on social media of its contents in a concerning breach of privacy. The incident happened at the Crown Hotel before the World Cup began, with Kohli saying: ‘I understand fans get excited seeing and meeting their favourite players. But this video is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid. I’m not OK with this level of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.’
Cricket’s race trial WILL be in public
ENGLISH cricket’s racism trial is set to be held in public next month, with former England captain Michael Vaughan pitted against current T20 star Adil Rashid after a sensational ruling yesterday. The ECB’s cricket discipline commission (CDC) have informed all parties that the trial of seven ex-Yorkshire players charged...
Unsafe ‘Toblerones’ are only there to make money
REECE TOPLEY had a special reason to cheer England on in their decisive victory over New Zealand at the Gabba, the ground where his World Cup dream came to a shuddering halt. ‘What happened to me will be a bit easier to take if the boys go on to win the trophy,’ says the man who was supposed to spearhead England’s World Cup attack here. ‘It would mean I wasn’t missed. I’d love to watch them go all the way.’
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
I got a koala tattoo as a reward… Mum was not happy!
WHEN Freddie Steward came home from the tour of Australia with a discreet ink marsupial as a memento of England’s series win, he had to contend with the threat of parental disapproval. This was new territory for the Leicester full back, but there is plenty of body art within...
Zoo Goes on Lockdown After Five Lions Escape Their Enclosures
A dramatic scene occurred at the Taronga Zoo in Syndey, Australia earlier this morning. At 7:30 am on Wednesday morning (in Australia’s time), a Code One was issued after five lions escaped from their enclosure. The lions escaped just a few feet from an area where tourists stay in...
Saka back to lift club and country
BUKAYO SAKA has handed Arsenal and England a huge boost, with the forward fit again following his injury scare at the weekend. The 21-year-old hobbled off in the first half of Sunday’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, sparking fears he could miss the World Cup. Despite suffering a heavily...
India edge past brave Bangladesh
INDIA have one foot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after a nervy five-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-hit Group 2 clash in Adelaide. Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 64 to maintain his red-hot form and KL Rahul (50) ended his run drought to fire India to a commanding 184 for six.
Farrell set to start in midfield with Tuilagi
OWEN FARRELL is on course to be available to start for England against Argentina on Sunday in a new-look midfield alliance with Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi. The 31-year-old Saracens playmaker took part in contact drills in training at the national team’s Surrey base yesterday and there is a growing belief that he will pass return-to-play protocols tomorrow.
Huddersfield 0 Sunderland 2: Pritchard haunts former club
Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard's first goal since February helped consign his old club Huddersfield to a 2-0 home defeat. Ex-England Under-21 international Pritchard struck early in the second half and on-loan Manchester United winger Amad Diallo wrapped up matters in the sixth minute of stoppage time to leave Huddersfield anchored at the bottom of the Championship table.
How Radford joined the footballing gods
THOSE who were not there will never forget ‘Ronnie’s Rocket’. Thanks to the Match of the Day cameras and John Motson’s commentary, but thanks most of all to the scorer, Ronnie Radford, it remains one of the most iconic of all FA Cup goals. It was...
On this day
BRITAIN’S gambling habits will be revolutionised in the next two years. A Bill published last night sweeps away laws more than 400 years old. It introduces betting shops to England for the first time, making the cash bet legal at last. NOVEMBER 3, 1987. SOVIET leader Mikhail Gorbachev tore...
