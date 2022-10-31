Netflix has announced a slate of Chinese-language films and series, headlined by fantasy series Agent From Above, which the streamer says “boasts extensive visual effects that are seldom seen in a local series”. Produced with Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment and Taiwan’s Good Films Production, the series is set against an oriental universe of “gods, monsters, humans and ghosts”. The story follows a former drug addict who is recruited to do the bidding of legendary Chinese god San Tai Zi as redemption for his sins. Taiwanese star Kai Ko heads the cast of the series, which also stars Wang Po-Chieh, Hsueh Shih-ling, Buffy Chen...

29 MINUTES AGO