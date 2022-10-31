ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mailplus.co.uk

Kohli furious as fan breaks into his hotel room

VIRAT KOHLI has revealed a worker at India’s team hotel in Perth broke into his room and posted a video on social media of its contents in a concerning breach of privacy. The incident happened at the Crown Hotel before the World Cup began, with Kohli saying: ‘I understand fans get excited seeing and meeting their favourite players. But this video is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid. I’m not OK with this level of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.’
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Red Trench Coat & Platinum Bonde Hair In NYC: Photos

Kim Kardashian is off and running after another highly successful Halloween! The Kardashians star, 42, was seen stepping out at members only club Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday, November 2, rocking a to die for red trench coat and her current wavy, platinum blonde mermaid locks. In photos, Kim rocked the floor length red coat, which had black and white stripes for a sporty vibe. She wore a skintight black bodysuit underneath and finished the look with a pair of futuristic sunglasses, a fur-look handbag, black boots, and a necklace. Her glam makeup look included pink lipstick for a sheen of perfection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Netflix Unveils Chinese-Language Slate, Including Taiwanese Series ‘Agent From Above’ & Hong Kong’s Biggest Ever Film, ‘Warriors Of Future’

Netflix has announced a slate of Chinese-language films and series, headlined by fantasy series Agent From Above, which the streamer says “boasts extensive visual effects that are seldom seen in a local series”. Produced with Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment and Taiwan’s Good Films Production, the series is set against an oriental universe of “gods, monsters, humans and ghosts”. The story follows a former drug addict who is recruited to do the bidding of legendary Chinese god San Tai Zi as redemption for his sins.  Taiwanese star Kai Ko heads the cast of the series, which also stars Wang Po-Chieh, Hsueh Shih-ling, Buffy Chen...

