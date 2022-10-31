ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline.

Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.

Walker, while Cook was behind him on his way back out onto the field, suddenly shoved a Bills assistant coach.

That drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and then an ejection.

While it's unclear why Walker was so upset or what led to him deciding to shove a coach, the reasoning doesn't matter much. Shoving a coach never works out well.

The 15-yard penalty helped the Bills significantly, too, as wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie found the end zone just four plays later. That, and then a 42-yard field goal to close the half, put the Bills up 24-7.

Walker had a team-high five total tackles when he was ejected. The 22-year-old, who the Packers took with the No. 22 overall pick in the draft earlier this year, has 57 total tackles so far this season.

