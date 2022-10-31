Read full article on original website
Cricket’s race trial WILL be in public
ENGLISH cricket’s racism trial is set to be held in public next month, with former England captain Michael Vaughan pitted against current T20 star Adil Rashid after a sensational ruling yesterday. The ECB’s cricket discipline commission (CDC) have informed all parties that the trial of seven ex-Yorkshire players charged...
Now honour voters over migration boom
SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...
Now the NHS wants an extra £7BILLION
THE boss of the NHS has claimed the service is under more pressure now than during the pandemic as she tries to plug a £7billion funding gap. Amanda Pritchard confirmed she is negotiating with ministers for more money, saying: ‘They are aware that NHS budgets will only stretch so far.’
Oil bonanza sparks windfall tax row
ENERGY giants are awash with cash as soaring prices deliver bumper profits. Meanwhile, chilly consumers fear turning up their thermostats as they worry about bills. It seems a no-brainer, therefore, to ask oil and gas firms to divert gushing profits to help households - especially as the Government is hard-pressed to fund a relief package.
A pre-budget warning to Jeremy Hunt: There’s no point to the Tories if they simply behave like Labour
THIS country has been living beyond its means for years. Despite taxation being at its highest since 1950, the Government is forced to borrow billions of pounds to keep us afloat. During the pandemic it went on an unprecedented spending spree, shelling out £407 billion in record time. God alone...
