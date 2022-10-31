ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

Cricket’s race trial WILL be in public

ENGLISH cricket’s racism trial is set to be held in public next month, with former England captain Michael Vaughan pitted against current T20 star Adil Rashid after a sensational ruling yesterday. The ECB’s cricket discipline commission (CDC) have informed all parties that the trial of seven ex-Yorkshire players charged...
mailplus.co.uk

Now honour voters over migration boom

SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...
mailplus.co.uk

Now the NHS wants an extra £7BILLION

THE boss of the NHS has claimed the service is under more pressure now than during the pandemic as she tries to plug a £7billion funding gap. Amanda Pritchard confirmed she is negotiating with ministers for more money, saying: ‘They are aware that NHS budgets will only stretch so far.’
mailplus.co.uk

Oil bonanza sparks windfall tax row

ENERGY giants are awash with cash as soaring prices deliver bumper profits. Meanwhile, chilly consumers fear turning up their thermostats as they worry about bills. It seems a no-brainer, therefore, to ask oil and gas firms to divert gushing profits to help households - especially as the Government is hard-pressed to fund a relief package.

Comments / 0

Community Policy